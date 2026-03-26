Bonchari Residents Protest Road Damage During KeRRA Maintenance Works

KISII, Kenya Mar 26 – Residents of Gesero in Bonchari Constituency have staged protests following the destruction of a section of a main road during ongoing maintenance works by a contractor under the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA).

The locals expressed outrage after heavy machinery, including an excavator, was used to dig up large portions of the road, leaving it nearly impassable.

The agitated residents said the road was previously in fair condition and questioned the nature of the works being carried out.

“We are not against development. This is destruction, not maintenance. The mud filling the potholes is now a danger to riders,” said one resident, Mark Bosire.

Villagers complained that the works have worsened accessibility, especially for boda boda riders and motorists who rely on the road daily.

Residents are now calling on the area Member of Parliament to intervene, demanding transparency in the execution of the project and immediate action to restore the road.

They also want officials from KeRRA to address their concerns and fix what they described as a poorly handled maintenance exercise.

Some locals noted that the road had previously been improved during the tenure of former MP Zepedeo Opore, adding that community efforts, including roadside grass planting, had been undone by the current works.

“It is unfortunate that even the grass we planted along the road has been uprooted,” another resident said.

In response, Cosmas Ombuya, the constituency roads committee chairman, said the matter is under review and appropriate action will be taken.

He also cautioned against politicizing the issue, urging stakeholders to allow technical teams to assess and resolve the situation.

The protest highlights growing concerns among residents over the quality and implementation of rural road maintenance projects, with calls for greater oversight to ensure public funds deliver meaningful improvements rather than disruption.