Trump extends pause on striking Iranian energy plants by 10 days

WASHINGTON, Mar 27 – US President Donald Trump says Iran asked him for a pause of seven days on striking energy plants, but that he gave them ten, and Tehran was “very thankful”.

Earlier, Trump announced on Truth Social that he would extend a pause on striking Iranian energy plants from five days to two weeks. The pause was set to expire tomorrow, but this new extension means the pause will be in effect until April 6.

Speaking on the phone to Fox News just now, Trump says the US is in conversations with Iran which are going “fairly well”.

“They said to me, very nicely, through my people: ‘Could we have more time?’,” the US President tells the hosts of Fox’s The Five.

“They asked for seven [days]. And I said, ‘I’m going to give you ten’, because they gave me ships. You know, we talked about the eight ships. You know, the ‘present’ that I talked about the other day.”

At a White House cabinet meeting earlier today, Trump said Iran let oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a “present” to him during talks.

Iran has denied that talks to end the war are taking place.