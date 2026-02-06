Connect with us

County News

4 suspected ‘Panga Boys’ gang members arrested in Kwale robbery

Four suspected “Panga Boys” gang members have been arrested in Kwale County following a violent robbery in Mbuwani Village. Police recover weapons and stolen phones.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 — Four suspected members of the notorious “Panga Boys” gang have been arrested following a violent robbery in Mbuwani Village, Kwale County, the National Police Service (NPS) said Friday.

Police said the suspects were tracked and apprehended at their hideout after investigations linked them to an attack that occurred on the night of January 22, 2026.

During the incident, a local resident was reportedly ambushed by four assailants armed with pangas.

The attackers allegedly robbed him of his mobile phone and inflicted serious injuries to his head and hand before fleeing the scene.

“They robbed him of his mobile phone and inflicted serious injuries by cutting him on the head and hand before fleeing the scene,” the NPS said.

In the operation that led to the arrests, officers recovered four pangas believed to have been used in the attack, along with six mobile phones suspected to be stolen property.

The suspects were taken to Diani Police Station, where they are currently being processed ahead of their planned court appearance.

The NPS said it has intensified security operations in Kwale County and surrounding areas to dismantle organized criminal gangs and curb violent crime.

Police urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity as security agencies continue the crackdown on criminal networks operating in the coastal region.

