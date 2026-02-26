IG Kanja, EASF chief affirm cooperation in tackling cross-border evolving security challenges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 — The National Police Service (NPS) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with the East African Standby Force (EASF) to advance regional peace and security.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja made the assurance on Wednesday when he received an EASF delegation during a courtesy call at his office at Jogoo House in Nairobi.

Kanja reiterated the Service’s readiness to support joint initiatives, training programmes, and coordinated peace support operations under the EASF framework, emphasizing the importance of collective security efforts in addressing emerging and cross-border threats.

The delegation was led by EASF Director Paul Kahuria Njema.

Established in 2004, the EASF is a regional organisation mandated to promote peace and security across Eastern Africa.

“It is one of the five regional multidimensional forces under the African Standby Force (ASF), comprising military, police, and civilian components,’ NPS said.

The organisation draws its membership from nine countries: Kenya, Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Somalia, Sudan, and Uganda.

During the meeting, Kanja stressed the critical role of regional cooperation in tackling evolving security challenges and sustaining stability across borders.

For his part, Brigadier Njema described the engagement as a key component of the EASF Strategic Plan 2026–2030, particularly Pillar No. 3, which focuses on collaborative partnerships and strategic cooperation in the promotion of peace and security.

The two sides also discussed measures to strengthen institutional capacity and enhance the sustainability of the EASF through structured training and other capacity-building programmes aimed at improving operational readiness.

The EASF Director was accompanied by senior officials, including Police Personnel and Administration Officer Stephen Odula.

IG Kanja was joined by Principal Assistant to the Inspector General Mathew Kutoh; Director of Corporate Communications Muchiri Nyaga, and Commandant of the National Police Leadership Academy David Kainga.

Other officials present were NPS Staff Officer for Peace Support Operations Albert Masese and NPS Deputy Director of Legal Affairs Charles Otiende, among other senior officers.