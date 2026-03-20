Switzerland suspends war material exports to U.S. amid Middle East conflict

GENEVA, Mar 20 – The Swiss Federal Council said on Friday that Switzerland has halted the export of war materiel to the United States during the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

In a statement, the Federal Council said that “exports of war material to the USA cannot currently be authorized,” as the country is “involved in an international armed conflict.”

“Since the escalation of the conflict on 28 February, no new licences have been issued for exports of war materiel to the USA. No definitive licences for the export of war material to Israel have been granted for a number of years. The same applies to Iran,” the statement said.

The statement also noted that an interdepartmental group of experts will regularly review existing licenses and other exports to the United States, and assess whether further action is required.