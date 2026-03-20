Chuck Norris Dies at 86

MARCH 20- Chuck Norris, the martial arts champion who built a successful screen career in action films and television, has died aged 86.

His family confirmed his death in a statement shared on social media, saying he died on Thursday and was surrounded by family.

“While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace,” the statement said.

Norris first made his name in karate, winning several championships in the late 1960s. His association with Bruce Lee opened the door to Hollywood, with one of his most memorable early roles coming in the 1972 film The Way of the Dragon.

He later became a familiar face in a series of commercially successful action movies, including Invasion USA and The Delta Force, before reaching a wider television audience through the hit series Walker, Texas Ranger.

Outside entertainment, Norris was also known for his outspoken conservative political views.