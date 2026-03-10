Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The NPS said the arrests highlight ongoing efforts to disrupt criminal networks that profit from petty crime and to protect members of the public/NPS

County News

9 arrested as police crack down on phone snatching networks in Nakuru

Nakuru police arrested nine suspects in Shoppers Paradise and Sokoni, Kaptembwa, seizing stolen mobile phones, electronic equipment, and bhang in an intelligence-led operation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 — Police in Nakuru County have arrested nine suspects following an intelligence-led operation targeting individuals linked to mobile phone snatching and the sale of stolen devices.

The operation, conducted by officers from the National Police Service (NPS), was carried out at Shoppers Paradise and the Sokoni area of Kaptembwa after authorities received reports of individuals allegedly dealing in stolen mobile phones.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Police said the crackdown aimed to dismantle networks involved not only in the theft of mobile phones but also in the resale and alteration of stolen devices.

“Nine suspects were arrested with several assorted mobile phones and electronic equipment in their possession, believed to be used for flashing and altering mobile phone IMEI numbers,” the NPS said.

Officers also recovered sixteen rolls of bhang from the suspects.

Authorities noted that incidents of petty crime such as phone snatching often have consequences beyond the immediate loss of a device, affecting victims’ communication, personal data security, and sense of safety in public spaces.

The NPS said the arrests highlight ongoing efforts to disrupt criminal networks that profit from petty crime and to protect members of the public.

Police further reiterated their commitment to combating such offenses through intelligence gathering, coordinated enforcement operations, and cooperation with local communities to ensure those involved are brought to justice.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

14 dead, 16 injured as truck rams crowd at motorcycle crash scene in Webuye

Fourteen people have died and 16 others were seriously injured after a trailer rammed into residents gathered at a motorcycle crash scene along the...

2 hours ago

Aviation

KCAA: Petrol station near Nairobi’s JKIA passed aviation safety review

KCAA says a petrol station under construction near JKIA’s flight path along Mombasa Road underwent full technical review and meets aviation safety regulations.

2 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto, UDA–ODM MPs to assess 10-Point Agenda, NADCO Report implementation status

The joint PG meeting will serve as a follow-up to the inaugural joint session held on August 18, 2025, which was attended by President...

5 hours ago
ODM coalition with UDA 2027 will reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2027 polls. ODM coalition with UDA 2027 will reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2027 polls.

Headlines

No amount of distractions will pull us backwards, Oburu says

Senator Sifuna said yesterday that the agreement ended on Saturday 7th, I want to tell him that he suffers from memory issues… the agreement...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Suspect in Sh11mn SHA Fraud Charged

Mishael Otieno Okumu, however pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

13 hours ago

Kenya

CS Kabogo Pushes for Stronger TikTok Regulation Ahead of Next Elections

Kabogo stated that while Kenya welcomes innovation and the growth of digital platforms, technology companies must take greater responsibility for the safety of their...

13 hours ago

Top stories

Transport Federation Welcomes NTSA Instant Fines System but Seeks Clarity on Implementation

Among its key concerns is the need for greater public awareness about the offences covered under the new system and the specific fines attached...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Supporters of Presidential Aspirant Isaac Kiniti Launch Youth and Women’s Caucus Ahead of 2027 Polls

The caucus was unveiled during a meeting at Nyayo Gardens, where supporters said the initiative will help popularise Kiniti’s presidential ambitions across the country.

14 hours ago