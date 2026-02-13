Kindiki pushes for faster implementation of IBEC resolutions

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has put government institutions on notice over what he termed as slow implementation of decisions made at recent Intergovermental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) meetings.

Addressing senior officials from national and county governments, Kindiki said while some progress had been recorded, much more needed to be done to meet agreed timelines.

“We have seen some progress in implementing IBEC decisions, but it is not enough; we must do better. This is a high-level meeting bringing together all levels of government, and there is no reason for institutions to delay implementation,” the DP stated.

The Deputy President noted that IBEC meetings are designed to enhance cooperation between the two levels of government, particularly on matters of budget allocation, revenue sharing, and development planning.