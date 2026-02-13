Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kindiki made the comment as he condemned the chaos as a criminal act that threatens Kenya’s democratic culture and freedom of worship/ODP

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

Kindiki pushes for faster implementation of IBEC resolutions

“We have seen some progress in implementing IBEC decisions, but it is not enough; we must do better. This is a high-level meeting bringing together all levels of government, and there is no reason for institutions to delay implementation,” the DP stated.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has put government institutions on notice over what he termed as slow implementation of decisions made at recent Intergovermental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) meetings.

Addressing senior officials from national and county governments, Kindiki said while some progress had been recorded, much more needed to be done to meet agreed timelines.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We have seen some progress in implementing IBEC decisions, but it is not enough; we must do better. This is a high-level meeting bringing together all levels of government, and there is no reason for institutions to delay implementation,” the DP stated.

The Deputy President noted that IBEC meetings are designed to enhance cooperation between the two levels of government, particularly on matters of budget allocation, revenue sharing, and development planning.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kiambu residents raise data protection concerns at parliamentary hearings on partial divestiture of Safaricom Plc Shares

While responding Obadiah Barongo (Bomachoge Borabu MP) disclosed that the Government has and continues to exercise its regulatory function through the Communication Authority of...

2 hours ago

crime

MPs push for nationwide awareness to curb sexual offences

Kisii Woman Rep Dorice Aburi proposes to amend the Sexual Offences Act to mandate the Cabinet Secretary responsible for Legal Affairs, in consultation with...

3 hours ago

crime

Dual Somali–Australian National Arrested at JKIA Over Fraud

Police said the arrest followed an active immigration control alert issued on January 30, 2026, in relation to a case of obtaining money by...

3 hours ago

County News

IG Kanja Vows Enforcement of Senate Summonses to Protect Oversight Process

The Inspector General pledged to provide adequate security during committee sittings and county oversight visits to guarantee a safe and conducive environment for accountability...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Migori Forum Highlights Gaps in 10-Point Agenda Implementation

Committee member Fatuma Ibrahim said public concerns include corruption and compensation for victims of past protests, urgin

4 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Government to Establish Digital Hubs in Every Ward, Says ICT CS Kabogo

Kabogo remarked that the facility is part of a broader government programme to establish digital hubs in every ward to enhance digital inclusion and...

4 hours ago

Kenya

IG Kanja Orders Probe After Security Scare at President Ruto’s Wajir Event

The event was graced by President Ruto in his capacity as Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces.

14 hours ago

Kenya

High Court Rules Sh22mn Justice Majanja Insurance Payout to Be Shared as Intestate Estate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – The High Court in Nairobi has ruled that Sh22 million arising from the late Justice David Majanja’s Group Life...

15 hours ago