Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai at Capital FM studios at Two Rivers Mall

Kenya

Kileleshwa MCA Alai backs Junet Mohammed for ODM Sec-Gen after Sifuna’s ouster

“Chama ni ODM na SG ni Ja Suna. Pinga ushangae!” the Kileleshwa MCA said as he signaled strong backing for the Suna East legislator.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai has endorsed Suna East MP and National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed as his preferred candidate for the Orange Democratic Movement Secretary General position following the ouster of Edwin Sifuna.

Alai declared his support for Junet, via a post shared on social media.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Chama ni ODM na SG ni Ja Suna. Pinga ushangae!” the Kileleshwa MCA said as he signaled strong backing for the Suna East legislator.

The name of Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has also been floated as a possible replacement for Sifuna.

Busia County Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo was named by to hold the position until a substantive holder is named during a National Delegate Conference slated for March 27.

Nairobi Senator Sifuna was ousted from the plum position following a high-stakes National Executive Committee convened by Acting Party Leader Oburu Oginga in Mombasa on February 11, 2026.

His removal follows claims he no longer aligns with the party’s goals.

The NEC cited concerns over discipline and leadership conduct within the party, saying it had deliberated extensively on Sifuna’s actions before arriving at the decision.

“Having deliberated on matters relating to the conduct of the Secretary General, Senator Edwin Sifuna, the NEC resolved to remove him from office with immediate effect in accordance with the party constitution and applicable laws,” Omanyo said .

The National Executive Committee (NEC) raised what it termed ‘grave concern’ over escalating cases of indiscipline within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), particularly among members occupying senior leadership positions.

In its resolutions, the committee pointed out that the party is governed strictly by its constitution, anchored on the rule of law and guided by collective decision-making through its duly constituted organs.

The NEC maintained that no individual, regardless of rank, is above the party’s structures and processes.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ida Odinga, Francis Mejja Slated for Parliamentary Vetting on February 20

Parliament has called on members of the public to submit memoranda regarding the suitability, integrity, and competence of the nominees. The deadline for submissions...

5 minutes ago

Headlines

Engineering students link Kirinyaga Road wall collapse to traffic vibrations

The Association also pointed to traffic surcharge from the busy Kirinyaga Road, noting that constant stress and vibrations from vehicles may have catalyzed shear...

50 minutes ago

Africa

Mudavadi rallies africa behind Judge Okowa’s ICJ re-election bid

Prof. Okowa, elected to the ICJ in November 2025, became the first Kenyan and the first African woman to sit on the world’s highest...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Murkomen to address MPs on State of Security

In a communication to the House after the December recess, the Speaker directed that Murkomen address Members of Parliament during a Speaker’s Kamukunji session.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Sifuna to break silence after removal as ODM Secretary-General

"Following yesterday’s events, I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and encouragement. I will speak to the press this morning to address...

3 hours ago

crime

85 year-old Swiss Man Arrested Over Alleged Defilement in Watamu

Acting on a tip-off from members of the public that a foreigner was seen with a juvenile in one of Watamu’s villas, police moved...

3 hours ago

crime

Suspected Cyber-fraudster Arraigned Over Sh11.4 Million Microfinance Heist

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says the action follows a formal complaint lodged by the Microfinance institution, detailing a shocking incident that occurred on...

3 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Oburu to Rally Coast Delegates on UDA Talks, after Sifuna ouster

The meetings dubbed Linda Ground are meant to gather views on whether ODM should enter pre-coalition talks with UDA.

4 hours ago