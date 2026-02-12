Kileleshwa MCA Alai backs Junet Mohammed for ODM Sec-Gen after Sifuna’s ouster

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai has endorsed Suna East MP and National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed as his preferred candidate for the Orange Democratic Movement Secretary General position following the ouster of Edwin Sifuna.

Alai declared his support for Junet, via a post shared on social media.

“Chama ni ODM na SG ni Ja Suna. Pinga ushangae!” the Kileleshwa MCA said as he signaled strong backing for the Suna East legislator.

The name of Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has also been floated as a possible replacement for Sifuna.

Busia County Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo was named by to hold the position until a substantive holder is named during a National Delegate Conference slated for March 27.

Nairobi Senator Sifuna was ousted from the plum position following a high-stakes National Executive Committee convened by Acting Party Leader Oburu Oginga in Mombasa on February 11, 2026.

His removal follows claims he no longer aligns with the party’s goals.

The NEC cited concerns over discipline and leadership conduct within the party, saying it had deliberated extensively on Sifuna’s actions before arriving at the decision.

“Having deliberated on matters relating to the conduct of the Secretary General, Senator Edwin Sifuna, the NEC resolved to remove him from office with immediate effect in accordance with the party constitution and applicable laws,” Omanyo said .

The National Executive Committee (NEC) raised what it termed ‘grave concern’ over escalating cases of indiscipline within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), particularly among members occupying senior leadership positions.

In its resolutions, the committee pointed out that the party is governed strictly by its constitution, anchored on the rule of law and guided by collective decision-making through its duly constituted organs.

The NEC maintained that no individual, regardless of rank, is above the party’s structures and processes.