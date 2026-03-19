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ODM Dismisses Viral Notice as Fake, Warns Against Misinformation

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 19 – The Orange Democratic Movement has dismissed as fake a widely circulated publication purporting to announce a Special National Delegates Convention to among other agenda approve the Babu Owino as Party Secretary General.

The viral indicates that March 27 convention will ratify the endorsement of EALA MP Winnie Odinga as Deputy Party Leader following a resolution by ODM Nairobi Branch

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Party Leader Oburu Odinga denied issuing any such notice, saying the document did not originate from him or the party.

ODM Party further outlined inconsistencies in the document, noting that party leaders do not sign notices convening National Delegates Conferences (NDC) or similar meetings.

The party also pointed out that such notices must be issued at least 21 days in advance.

The party urged members to disregard it.

“A NOTICE of a meeting of such a magnitude canNOT be under 21 days. The Daily Nation Newspaper has no record of publishing the purported notice. FAKE on arrival,” ODM stated.

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