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Somali Man Guilty of Radicalising Minors for Al-Shabaab, Court Rules

The Kahawa Law Courts found Abdikarim Hassanow Hassan, also known as Ali, guilty on multiple terrorism-related charges under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012.

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NAIROBI,Kenya Mar 19-The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has secured the conviction of a Somali national linked to the outlawed Al-Shabaab network.

The Kahawa Law Courts found Abdikarim Hassanow Hassan, also known as Ali, guilty on multiple terrorism-related charges under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012.

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 The conviction follows a robust Prosecution that laid bare a coordinated scheme of recruitment, radicalisation, and facilitation of terrorist activities.

The court established that on or before 2nd of April 2024, at Kehancha Township in Migori County, the accused was an active member of Al-Shabaab, a group designated as a terrorist organisation under Kenya Gazette notice.

He was further found to have organised meetings in support of the group, fully aware of their intent to advance extremist agendas.

Prosecution proved that the accused targeted and radicalised a minor. He lured the victim with promises of financial rewards, military training, and religious incentives, before facilitating plans for the minor’s travel to Somalia to join the militant group.

The accused provided logistical support, including travel routes and financial assistance, in a clear attempt to operationalise the recruitment.

Led by Prosecution Counsel Kennedy Amwayi, the State presented compelling evidence that highlighted the accused’s central role in grooming the minor for terrorism-related activities.

The court found the victim’s testimony credible, consistent, and instrumental in establishing a deliberate pattern of indoctrination and preparation.

 In delivering the judgment, Hon. Ombewa affirmed the strength of the prosecution’s case, noting that it met the threshold of proof beyond reasonable doubt across all charges.

“I find that Prosecution established a troubling narrative of facilitation, ideological indoctrination, and preparation, and proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused was the author, financier, recruiter, and radicaliser as charged,” the magistrate ruled.

The case is scheduled for mention on April 20, 2026, when the court will set a date for sentencing.

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