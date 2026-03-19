Pharmacy Board hosts regional partners to strengthen fight against antimicrobial resistance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 — The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) convened international and regional partners on Wednesday to bolster collaboration in addressing the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The meeting, chaired by acting PPB Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Mohamed, brought together representatives from the Kenya National Public Health Institute (KNPHI) Antimicrobial Resistance Secretariat, the Swedish Medical Products Agency, the East African Community (EAC) Secretariat, and the National Drug Authority.

According to the PPB, participants reviewed Kenya’s progress in combating AMR and explored strategies to strengthen regulatory frameworks through enhanced regional cooperation and cross-border information sharing.

The discussions were held under the Harmonised Regulatory Systems Strengthening for East Africa (HARMONEA) project, funded by the European Commission through the European Medicines Agency.

The initiative aims to establish a harmonized regulatory approach to antimicrobial management across East African Community partner states using a “One Health” framework that integrates human, animal, and environmental health.

Participants cautioned that antimicrobial resistance remains a growing global health threat, emphasizing that coordinated regional action and stronger regulatory systems are vital to safeguarding public health and preserving the effectiveness of life-saving medicines.