LEAP Africa brings together Young Policy Analyst and Community Leaders

Kenya

Kenyan Youth Demand Sustainable Solutions Beyond the Gig Economy

The dialogue forum held under the theme “Whose Future Is It Anyway?” brought together policy analysts, IT experts and community leaders to examine systemic barriers affecting young people across the region.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 28 – A youth convention held in Nairobi this week moved beyond diagnosing problems to proposing solutions.

Participants argued that economic policy must move past short-term gig work toward systems capable of generating durable employment.

They emphasized collaboration between government, private sector and youth innovators to build enterprises with staying power.

Hosted by LEAP Africa, the forum gathered young professionals to outline what they described as a new engagement model: “Responsible Expansion.”

The approach calls for programs that are data-driven, culturally grounded and genuinely youth-led.

Coming ahead of the 2027 General Elections, youth leaders stressed the importance of rebuilding trust in democratic processes.

The Young Kenyans called for a fundamental redefinition of leadership, citing economic instability, political disengagement and a worsening mental health crisis as urgent challenges facing their generation.

Economic Insecurity and the Gig Economy

Participants questioned the growing narrative that the gig economy offers a sustainable solution to youth unemployment.

Annmercy, an IT governance expert, pointed to high business failure rates across sub-Saharan Africa, noting that many startups do not survive beyond five years.

“We are also talking about the gig economy, but what is this kind of structured job where you have a job today and then in two weeks you’re jobless?” she said.

Attendees called for long-term economic frameworks that allow young people not only to find employment, but to build enterprises capable of employing others.

Political Disillusionment

The forum also highlighted what speakers described as growing voter apathy among young Kenyans ahead of upcoming elections.

Youth leader Benson Gachoki contrasted Kenya’s political environment with neighboring states, noting restrictions on media and dissent in countries such as Uganda. While acknowledging differences, he argued that across the region young people feel disconnected from political institutions.

Participants concluded that disengagement reflects disillusionment rather than indifference.

Mental Health and Leadership

Beyond economic and political concerns, speakers identified mental wellness as central to leadership development.

Diana Ammabele, Director of Programs at LEAP Africa, said rising anxiety, depression and burnout among young people must be addressed if leadership initiatives are to succeed.

“You cannot be trying to optimize them as leaders … and you’re not addressing the health and well-being,” she said.

In this article:
