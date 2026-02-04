Junior Nanvy officers set course for the high seas in key training exercise

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 — The Commander of the Kenya Navy, Major General Paul Otieno, on Tuesday flagged off Exercise JITEGEMEE XXVII at the Kenya Navy Fleet, Mkunguni Jetty, in Mombasa.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said the deployment, conducted aboard KNS JASIRI and KNS SHUPAVU, continues the Navy’s long-standing tradition of preparing Junior Officers Under Training through rigorous seagoing evolutions.

According to KDF, the at-sea phases are designed to translate classroom instruction and simulation-based learning at the Kenya Naval Training College into practical operational competence, ensuring officers are fully prepared for real-world maritime operations.

Addressing officers and crew during the flag-off ceremony, Major General Otieno reminded them that the Kenya Navy is entrusted with safeguarding the country’s territorial waters, protecting national maritime interests, and contributing to regional maritime security and cooperation.

He emphasised that, beyond its training objectives, the exercise also advances naval diplomacy, noting that every sailor on deployment serves as an ambassador of both the Service and the nation.

“The Kenya Navy remains entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding our waters, defending our maritime interests, and contributing to regional maritime security and cooperation,” he said.

“In executing this exercise, you will also be advancing naval diplomacy. Your conduct, discipline and professionalism will reflect directly on the Kenya Navy and the Kenya Defence Forces as a whole.”

KDF noted that Exercise JITEGEMEE XXVII remains a cornerstone in the development of capable divisional officers, equipping them with the skills required to plan and execute complex maritime operations in support of national and regional security objectives.

Regional collaboration

During the deployment, the participating ships and crews will also take part in Exercise Cutlass Express 2026 in Seychelles, further strengthening Kenya’s operational integration within the regional maritime security architecture.

KDF reaffirmed the Kenya Navy’s commitment to cooperative security across the Western Indian Ocean.

In response to an evolving maritime threat environment, the Navy has conceptualised and initiated a regional maritime security operation and will lead the inaugural multinational Operation Bahari Moja, committing a surface vessel to the effort.

The Kenya-led initiative brings together the Seychelles Coast Guard, Seychelles Air Force, Mauritius National Coast Guard and Madagascar Coast Guard under the Safe Seas Programme, covering the vast expanse of the Western Indian Ocean.

The Regional Coordination Operations Centre (RCOC) cordinates the exercise with information support from the Regional Maritime Information Fusion Centre (RMIFC).

Through shared track management, coordinated air–surface tasking and enhanced maritime domain awareness, the operation aims to strengthen collective efforts to deter narcotics trafficking, illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, piracy and irregular migration.

It also seeks to safeguard the Blue Economy and reinforce regional maritime security cooperation.

KDF said the operation’s theme, “One Sea,” reflects a shared regional resolve to protect common waters, secure maritime livelihoods and deny transnational criminal networks the freedom to exploit the maritime domain.

As Chairperson of the Djibouti Code of Conduct/Jeddah Amendment Working Group 3, KDF said Kenya continues to demonstrate leadership by translating regional cooperation frameworks into practical, coordinated action.