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Maureen Mimnaugh, Director of the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) at the US Embassy in Nairobi, said tackling corruption and illicit financial flows demands coordinated, cross-sector responses that match the evolving nature of transnational crime/FILE/ODPP

Africa

US pushes for stronger cross-border cooperation in East Africa anti-corruption drive

A US official has urged East African countries to adopt a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to combat corruption and illicit financial flows.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 — Effective anti-corruption efforts require a coordinated, whole-of-government approach that integrates law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, financial intelligence units, tax authorities, customs officials and regulators, a senior United States official said Thursday.

Maureen Mimnaugh, Director of the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) at the US Embassy in Nairobi, said tackling corruption and illicit financial flows demands coordinated, cross-sector responses that match the evolving nature of transnational crime.

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“Corruption and illicit finance are adaptive threats, and our response must be equally dynamic,” Mimnaugh said.

“Effective anti-corruption efforts require a whole-of-government approach, bringing together law enforcement, prosecutors, financial intelligence units, tax authorities, customs officials, regulators—practically everyone.”

She spoke during the 16th Eastern Africa Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (EAAACA) conference in Nairobi.

The high-level forum, hosted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission in partnership with Eastern Africa Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (EAAACA) and the Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network for Eastern Africa (ARIN-EA), has brought together investigators, policymakers and accountability institutions from across the region and beyond.

Mimnaugh emphasized that corruption and illicit finance are becoming increasingly sophisticated and adaptive, warning that responses must evolve at the same pace.

“Criminal networks do not respect borders, and neither can our response,” she said, underscoring the importance of regional and international cooperation frameworks.

She reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to supporting Eastern African countries in strengthening financial integrity systems, combating corruption and advancing asset recovery efforts.

Through its partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the U.S. Department of State’s INL bureau has supported the development of the East Africa Anti-Corruption Platform, a regional initiative coordinated by EAAACA to enhance coordination and track progress in anti-corruption and anti-money laundering efforts.

Mimnaugh also highlighted the establishment of the UNODC Illicit Finance Fusion Center for Africa, which brings together key stakeholders to improve intelligence sharing, disrupt criminal networks and strengthen asset recovery.

She cited a series of regional initiatives backed by the United States, including asset recovery and anti-money laundering workshops in Nairobi, customs integrity training in Arusha, and public procurement integrity programmes in Kampala.

Mimnaugh noted that ongoing capacity-building efforts in Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Uganda—covering digital forensics, virtual assets and parallel financial investigations—are already strengthening investigative and prosecutorial outcomes in line with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) priorities.

She also acknowledged the role of ARIN-EA in facilitating joint investigations, information sharing and asset tracing across jurisdictions, noting progress made by countries in strengthening legal and institutional frameworks.

Despite these gains, Mimnaugh urged stakeholders to sustain momentum, warning that fragmented responses risk undermining progress.

“Regional networks and cooperation mechanisms are critical in building the legal frameworks and operational capacities needed to combat corruption and illicit finance,” she said.

The conference also drew participation from international partners including World Bank, the European Union, and Germany’s development agency GIZ.

The forum is expected to produce recommendations aimed at strengthening coordination, enhancing asset recovery mechanisms and reinforcing financial oversight systems across Eastern Africa.

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