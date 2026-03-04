Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Denmark Step Up Efforts to Safeguard Western Indian Ocean

At the heart of the discussions was the shared goal of strengthening maritime security in the Western Indian Ocean, a region critical to Kenya’s economy and to global trade routes that pass along the country’s coastline

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 — The safety and stability of the Western Indian Ocean took centre stage Tuesday as Kenya and Denmark pledged to deepen cooperation aimed at securing one of the world’s most vital maritime corridors.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said a delegation led by Denmark’s Ambassador to Kenya, Stephan Schönemann, paid a courtesy call on Kenya Navy Commander Major General Paul Otieno at the Kenya Navy Headquarters in Mombasa.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At the heart of the discussions was the shared goal of strengthening maritime security in the Western Indian Ocean, a region critical to Kenya’s economy and to global trade routes that pass along the country’s coastline.

“Discussions centred on the long-standing maritime partnership between the two nations, particularly in support of safety and stability within the Western Indian Ocean,” KDF said in a statement.

Kenya has, in recent years, intensified efforts to safeguard its territorial waters against threats, including piracy, illegal fishing, and transnational crime.

Major General Otieno said Denmark’s continued support has bolstered the Navy’s operational readiness, enhanced professional training, and strengthened medical support services.

He stressed the importance of sustained collaboration in counter-piracy operations, improved maritime domain awareness, and environmental protection.

Ambassador Schönemann reaffirmed Denmark’s commitment to supporting Kenya’s maritime capability development, praising the Kenya Navy’s role in protecting regional waters and maintaining secure sea lanes of communication essential for trade and economic growth.

“The visit reaffirmed the strong diplomatic and military ties between Kenya and Denmark and highlighted the shared commitment to enhancing maritime security and sustainable development within the region,” KDF said.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

BOTTOM-UP

KDF Families Move Into 500 New Housing Units at Roysambu Military Camp

Commander Kahawa Garrison, Brigadier Hussein Dida emphasised that stable and secure living conditions directly influence morale, well-being, and the overall effectiveness of soldiers.

20 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya Navy Commander concludes high-level strategic visit to India

Kenya Navy Commander Maj Gen Paul Otieno concluded a strategic visit to India, participating in IONS, MILAN, and the Goa Maritime Conclave, strengthening bilateral...

February 24, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Opande honoured by Sierra Leone for role in civil war peacekeeping

Kenya’s Lt Gen (Rtd) Daniel Opande has been awarded the Grand Commander of the Order of the Rokel by Sierra Leone for his leadership...

February 19, 2026

Top stories

Kenya, Israel reaffirm defence ties as Tuya hosts Israeli envoy

Kenya and Israel reaffirm defence cooperation, explore a Strategic Defence Dialogue, and expand ties in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing and cybersecurity.

February 18, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Police recruit arrested for obtaining Sh687,000 promising victim KDF job

Kipkoech Isaac, a police recruit, arrested for allegedly conning a member of the public Sh687,000 by promising Kenya Defence Forces employment.

February 8, 2026

Africa

Gen Kahariri holds talks with US AFRICOM Deputy Commander on security threats

Chief of Defence Forces General Kahariri hosted USAFRICOM Deputy Commander Brennan, discussing military training, capacity building, and regional security cooperation.

February 6, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Junior Nanvy officers set course for the high seas in key training exercise

Kenya Navy has launched Exercise JITEGEMEE XXVII to train junior officers and strengthen regional maritime security across the Western Indian Ocean.

February 4, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Operation Southern Readiness 2026 concludes with focus in regional maritime security

Operation Southern Readiness 2026 concludes in Mombasa, boosting interoperability and maritime security among Kenya, CMF, EUNAVFOR, and regional partners.

February 2, 2026