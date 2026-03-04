Kenya, Denmark Step Up Efforts to Safeguard Western Indian Ocean

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 — The safety and stability of the Western Indian Ocean took centre stage Tuesday as Kenya and Denmark pledged to deepen cooperation aimed at securing one of the world’s most vital maritime corridors.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said a delegation led by Denmark’s Ambassador to Kenya, Stephan Schönemann, paid a courtesy call on Kenya Navy Commander Major General Paul Otieno at the Kenya Navy Headquarters in Mombasa.

At the heart of the discussions was the shared goal of strengthening maritime security in the Western Indian Ocean, a region critical to Kenya’s economy and to global trade routes that pass along the country’s coastline.

“Discussions centred on the long-standing maritime partnership between the two nations, particularly in support of safety and stability within the Western Indian Ocean,” KDF said in a statement.

Kenya has, in recent years, intensified efforts to safeguard its territorial waters against threats, including piracy, illegal fishing, and transnational crime.

Major General Otieno said Denmark’s continued support has bolstered the Navy’s operational readiness, enhanced professional training, and strengthened medical support services.

He stressed the importance of sustained collaboration in counter-piracy operations, improved maritime domain awareness, and environmental protection.

Ambassador Schönemann reaffirmed Denmark’s commitment to supporting Kenya’s maritime capability development, praising the Kenya Navy’s role in protecting regional waters and maintaining secure sea lanes of communication essential for trade and economic growth.

“The visit reaffirmed the strong diplomatic and military ties between Kenya and Denmark and highlighted the shared commitment to enhancing maritime security and sustainable development within the region,” KDF said.