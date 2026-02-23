Kenya unveils counter terrorism and terror financing prosecution curriculum

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 — Kenya has launched a specialized Counter Terrorism and Counter Financing of Terrorism (CT/CFT) prosecution curriculum, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the country’s legal and institutional response to terrorism and transnational organized crime.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Renson Ingonga, presided over the launch on Monday, describing the curriculum as a transformative tool for Kenya’s justice system and the wider region.

Developed over three years with support from the United Kingdom, the United States, and other international partners, the curriculum is designed to equip prosecutors with advanced skills to investigate, prosecute, and dismantle terrorist networks and their financial lifelines.

It addresses emerging threats such as cryptocurrency financing, digital evidence management, transnational organized crime, and mutual legal assistance in cross-border investigations.

“The launch of the curriculum on counterterrorism and countering the financing of terrorism is a major milestone and achievement for the Office and the broader criminal justice sector,” Ingonga said.

“It demonstrates our resolve to equip prosecutors and law enforcement agencies with the requisite knowledge to effectively investigate and prosecute terrorism-related crimes.”

He added that lessons from landmark counterterrorism cases have been incorporated into the training manual to strengthen prosecutorial strategies.

Director-General of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Kibiego Kigen, hailed the initiative as a critical pillar of Kenya’s national counterterrorism strategy.

“This will be a key tool for us in advancing our national strategy to prevent and counter terrorism,” he said.

“The fight against terrorism and transnational organized crime is a shared regional and global undertaking.”

Harmonised standards

Regional prosecution leaders also emphasized the importance of harmonized legal standards.

Lino Agunzu, Uganda’s Director of Public Prosecutions, said the initiative reflects Kenya’s leadership in the region in combating terrorism.

Gilbert Phiri, Zambia’s Director of Public Prosecutions, stressed that strong laws must be complemented by strong institutions and highly skilled prosecutors, noting that terrorism financing remains “the lifeblood of terrorist operations.”

Tanzania’s prosecution leadership echoed similar sentiments, underscoring the importance of regional cooperation and shared learning.

Representing the Chief Justice, Lucy Njuguna of the Court of Appeal said terrorism prosecutions require technical expertise grounded in constitutional safeguards, human rights standards, and international cooperation mechanisms.

British Deputy High Commissioner Rosie Cave described the launch as “a landmark moment,” while Acting US Deputy Chief of Mission Carla Benini said the curriculum would become a cornerstone guide for terrorism investigations and prosecutions nationwide.

Beyond legal and technical training, the curriculum incorporates trauma-informed practices to support prosecutors exposed to disturbing evidence. It also emphasizes victim support, ensuring that justice processes remain both effective and humane.

Officials noted that the initiative strengthens inter-agency coordination and cross-border collaboration, recognizing that terrorism and its financing transcend national boundaries.