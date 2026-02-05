Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The coalition warned that millions of Kenyans remain excluded from citizenship documentation despite reforms introduced last year/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Civil society coalition calls on govt to permanently abolish ID vetting law

Civil society groups urge Parliament to amend the Registration of Persons Act to permanently end ID vetting, citing intergenerational exclusion.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 — A coalition of five civil society organizations and human rights groups has called on the review of the Registration of Persons Act to permanently outlaw the controversial vetting process in national ID issuance.

The coalition warned that millions of Kenyans remain excluded from citizenship documentation despite reforms introduced last year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a joint statement marking one year since a presidential decree abolished ID vetting, the groups acknowledged progress in speeding up processing and removing bureaucratic barriers but argued that the legal framework still allows future governments to quietly reintroduce discriminatory practices.

The coalition — Nubian Rights Forum, Namati Kenya, Haki Centre, Pastoralists Rights and Advocacy Network (ParaNET), and Haki na Sheria Initiative — is demanding the deletion of Section 8(1a) and Section 16(ba) of the Registration of Persons Act to formally anchor the decree in law.

“Abolishing vetting was an important first step in restoring constitutionally guaranteed citizenship rights, but it did not remedy the historical legacy of exclusion,” the organizations said.

“Many Kenyan citizens are still carrying ‘waiting cards’ that have expired, or worse, have no documents at all because they were turned away for years.”

Systemic barriers

The groups acknowledged what they termed “monumental and necessary” steps by the government over the past year, including disbanding vetting committees, rolling out new ID registration guidelines, and waiving fees for first-time applicants. These changes have benefited many new applicants.

However, they argue that those historically denied IDs — often on the basis of ethnicity, religion, or place of residence — still face systemic barriers. Entire families remain undocumented because parents previously denied IDs could not secure birth certificates for their children, creating what activists describe as an intergenerational documentation crisis.

They cited the case of Adan Ibrahim, 47, from Bula Elbe in Wajir County, who reportedly lost his waiting card in 1997 and has been unable to obtain a replacement ID despite multiple attempts.

“Without affirmative action measures, these citizens remain trapped in limbo, passing undocumented status to younger generations,” the statement said.

The groups also reported inconsistencies in the application of the guidlines alleging that some registration officers continue subjecting applicants to extra scrutiny resembling the old vetting process.

“This effectively keeps vetting alive in practice, even if it has ended in policy,” they said.

The coalition urged the government to adopt a broader inclusion strategy, including establishing independent grievance and appeal mechanisms for delayed or rejected applications and implementing affirmative action measures for historically excluded and undocumented citizens.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruth Odinga backs Sifuna-led ‘rebels’ as rift over ODM-UDA deal deepens

Ruth Odinga has backed ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna amid internal party tensions over funding, leadership and ties with President Ruto’s UDA.

1 hour ago

Sustainability Watch

KFS, Israel explore partnership to boost dryland forestry training

Kenya Forest Service and Israel are exploring a partnership to boost dryland forestry training, technology transfer and support Kenya’s 15 billion tree plan.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC appoints Ledama Sunkuli as Acting CEO following Marjan Hussein’s exit

IEBC has appointed Director of Electoral Operations Moses Ledama Sunkuli as Acting CEO and Commission Secretary following Marjan Hussein’s exit.

3 hours ago

Top stories

Kericho, Bomet Farmers Face Flat Pay Amid Tea Market Slump

In a joint resolution, the boards said the 2024/2025 financial year was characterised by low tea absorption and depressed auction prices, a combination that...

3 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

“We are delivering on The Plan”; Ruto tells Kenyans

President Ruto reiterated that his government is keen in uplifting the disadvantaged youths who did not progress in their studies.

4 hours ago

crime

Three Arrested in Thika West Phone Theft Crackdown

A motorcycle carrying the three men, aged 22 to 24, was intercepted coming from Juja. Police recovered a toy pistol believed to have been...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Johnstone Muthama and Senator Agnes Kavindu Mourn the Death of Their Son

The loss was confirmed on Thursday by Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, who sent a message of condolence to Senator Kavindu and her family, saying...

4 hours ago

Headlines

‘NYOTA Success Measured by Jobs Created,’ Says World Bank Chief

"The success of NYOTA will be measured by how much employable the beneficiaries become and how many individuals are able to create businesses to...

6 hours ago