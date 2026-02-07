JKIA security foils human trafficking and immigration fraud, 4 arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — Security officers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have thwarted two immigration fraud and suspected human trafficking attempts, resulting in the arrest of four individuals linked to transnational travel facilitation networks.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the first case involved the arrest of Iman Dib, who was intercepted en route to Amsterdam after officers discovered he was in possession of a forged Bosnia and Herzegovina visa.

Investigations led to the arrest of Samira Dib, his alleged facilitator, who authorities say played a key role in arranging the fraudulent travel documents.

“His facilitator, Samira Dib, was also arrested and will face charges related to human trafficking,” NPS confirmed.

In a separate JKIA operation, Ahmed Eltayeb, a Sudanese national traveling to the United Kingdom, was apprehended with a forged UK residence permit.

His Kenyan facilitator, Abdullahi Ali, was also arrested and is expected to face charges for facilitating the fraudulent travel scheme.

The NPS noted that the arrests underscore Kenya’s commitment to dismantling human trafficking and immigration fraud networks operating through the country’s main international gateway.