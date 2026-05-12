What to do if you encounter a hyena in a residential area

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 — Residents in Syokimau and surrounding areas have been urged to remain vigilant following reports of a hyena sighting near Mwananchi Road off Eastport Drive, prompting response operations by the Kenya Wildlife Service.

While hyenas are naturally shy animals that often avoid humans, experts warn that encounters in residential areas can become dangerous if the animals feel cornered, threatened, or are attracted by food waste and domestic animals.

Why hyenas enter residential areas

Hyenas may stray into urban or peri-urban neighborhoods for several reasons, including:

Searching for food from garbage dumps or slaughter waste

Following livestock or stray animals

Habitat disruption due to expanding settlements

Moving through bushy corridors at night

According to KWS, preliminary signs suggest the animal spotted in Syokimau may be moving through isolated bushland behind JKIA toward Katani.

What you should do if you see a hyena

Stay calm and keep distance

If you spot a hyena nearby:

Do not run

Avoid sudden movements

Slowly back away while facing the animal

Give it a clear escape route

Running can trigger a chase response, especially if the animal feels startled.

Keep children and pets indoors

Hyenas are opportunistic predators and scavengers. Residents should:

Closely supervise children outdoors

Bring pets inside at night

Avoid leaving livestock unsecured

Ensure poultry pens are reinforced

Nighttime vigilance is particularly important because hyenas are mostly nocturnal.

Do not attempt to corner or attack it

Wildlife officers warn against trying to:

Throw stones

Chase the animal with vehicles

Crowd around it for videos or photos

Use dogs to pursue it

A trapped or frightened hyena may become aggressive in self-defense.

Reduce food sources around homes

To discourage wildlife movement into estates and neighborhoods:

Secure garbage bins tightly

Avoid dumping food waste in open areas

Clean up slaughter remains immediately

Do not intentionally feed wildlife

Open waste often attracts scavengers including hyenas, jackals, and stray dogs.

If a hyena approaches you

If the animal comes unusually close:

Stand tall and make yourself appear bigger

Speak firmly and loudly

Slowly retreat toward shelter

Use bright lights or loud noises if indoors or in a group

Avoid turning your back completely until you are safely away.

When to call KWS

Residents should immediately contact Kenya Wildlife Service or local authorities if:

The animal remains within a residential compound

It appears injured or aggressive

Livestock or pets are attacked

Multiple sightings occur in the same area

KWS emergency line: 0800 597 000

Are hyena attacks common?

Hyena attacks on humans are relatively rare in Kenya’s urban areas, but experts caution that human-wildlife conflict has increased as settlements expand into wildlife corridors around Nairobi and other growing towns.

Areas bordering national parks, bushland, rivers, or open savannah may occasionally experience sightings, especially during dry seasons or periods of habitat disturbance.

Bottom line

Authorities say there is currently no cause for panic in Syokimau, but residents are encouraged to remain alert, avoid provoking wildlife, and promptly report sightings as monitoring operations continue.