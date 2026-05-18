Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Inspector General of Police Kanja Douglas

Headlines

NPS Assures Public of Security as Nationwide PSV Strike Begins Over Fuel Prices

The NPS cited the United Transport Association of Kenya (UTAK) which has distanced itself from the planned industrial action and publicly affirmed continued operations by operators under its banner.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 — The National Police Service (NPS) has assured Kenyans of their safety as a planned nationwide public transport strike kicked off Monday, even as major PSV operators withdrew fleets from the roads in protest over soaring fuel prices.

In a statement issued Sunday evening, the NPS said it had enhanced security measures across the country following reports of a planned matatu strike organized by “a minority of matatu operators and a section of public service transport actors.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The National Police Service wishes to assure Kenyans of their security as they go about their duties,” NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said in the statement.

He noted that most transport sector stakeholders remained committed to operating normally despite the strike calls.

The NPS cited the United Transport Association of Kenya (UTAK) which has distanced itself from the planned industrial action and publicly affirmed continued operations by operators under its banner.

Authorities warned that any acts of violence, intimidation or disruption would be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law.

“The public is urged to remain calm, continue with their daily activities, and cooperate with law enforcement officers,” the statement added.

The assurance came as major PSV companies including Super Metro, Metro Trans, Forward Travellers SACCO, Latema Travellers and Countrylink suspended operations in solidarity with transport operators protesting record fuel prices.

The coordinated shutdown has disrupted commuter movement in Nairobi and other major towns, with fears of delays in cargo transport, supply chains and business operations.

Transport operators under the Transport Sector Alliance accused the government of failing to address rising fuel costs, which they say have made transport operations unsustainable and pushed up the cost of living.

Among their demands are the reversal of the latest fuel price increases, reduction of pump prices, reforms in the petroleum sector and the disbandment of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The strike follows EPRA’s latest monthly fuel review that raised Super Petrol prices by Sh16.65 per litre and Diesel by Sh46.29 per litre, pushing diesel prices in Nairobi above Sh240 per litre.

Security agencies have since intensified patrols around bus termini, fuel stations and major highways amid concerns over possible demonstrations, road blockages and commuter disruptions.

The NPS urged members of the public to report emergencies or suspicious activity to authorities.

Police reiterated their commitment to maintaining public order as the strike unfolds.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

PSV Shutdown kicks-off Nationwide Paralysis as Operators Protest Record Fuel Prices

Leading PSV firms including Super Metro, Metro Trans, Forward Travellers SACCO, Latema Travellers and Countrylink announced they would withdraw their fleets from the roads...

32 minutes ago

Featured

Murkomen Vows Crackdown on Hate-Fuelled Political Violence After Artist Wandetto Attack

The incident occurred on May 16 in the Mwiki area of Kasarani Sub-county where Wandetto was reportedly doused with what is believed to be...

10 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS launches disciplinary action after officer caught abusing colleague in Nakuru traffic incident

NPS has launched disciplinary action after a male officer was filmed abusing a female colleague in Nakuru, condemning misconduct and reaffirming discipline.

May 8, 2026

Top stories

Govt deploys GSU, RDU teams to escort vehicles after Kitui attacks

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 29 — The government has deployed specialised police units to escort vehicles along the Mwingi–Garissa Road following a spate of deadly...

April 29, 2026

Top stories

NLP demands declaration of Mwingi insecurity a national emergency

Party leader Augustus Kyalo Muli sounded the alarm following fresh attacks in Ukasi that allegedly left a child dead and passenger buses under siege.

April 29, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Court frees 10 arrested in botched Nairobi fuel protest, 2 minors referred for age assessment

A Nairobi court frees activist Julius Kamau and nine others arrested during fuel protests, grants Sh3,000 bail as two suspects undergo age assessment.

April 22, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS Engages Stakeholders to Address Non-Tariff Barriers Along Northern Corridor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 — The National Police Service (NPS) has intensified efforts to streamline trade and transport along the Northern Corridor Transit Route...

April 22, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

11 arrested as police break up fuel price protests in Nairobi CBD

Police arrest protesters in Nairobi CBD during #RejectFuelPrice demos. Activist Julius Kamau among those held as security tightens across the capital.

April 21, 2026