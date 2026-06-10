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Tonui will be deputised by Fredrick Egesa Nyongesa, who has been elevated from within the GSU ranks to serve as Deputy Commandant/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja names GSU Commandant in NPS reshuffle

NPS appoints Johana Tonui as new GSU Commandant in major reshuffle affecting top security units, including Internal Affairs leadership changes.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 — The National Police Service (NPS) has reshuffled three senior officers, appointing Assistant Inspector General Johana Kiplangat Tonui as the new Commandant of the General Service Unit (GSU), in changes that also affected leadership at the police watchdog and accountability divisions.

In the deployments approved by the National Police Service Board and announced on Wednesday by Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Tonui moves from the Kenya Police Service Directorate of Operations to head the elite GSU, one of the country’s most strategic security formations.

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Tonui will be deputised by Fredrick Egesa Nyongesa, who has been elevated from within the GSU ranks to serve as Deputy Commandant.

The changes come at a time when the GSU remains central to Kenya’s security architecture, playing a key role in counter-terrorism operations, protection of critical installations, and response to major security threats.

In a parallel move, Paul Maingo Mumo was transferred from the Directorate of Quality Assurance to become Director of the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU), the department responsible for investigating complaints against police officers and strengthening accountability within the service.

The appointments were approved by the National Police Service Board and take effect immediately.

“The National Police Service Board has approved the deployment of the following officers with immediate effect,” Kanja said in a statement issued from the NPS headquarters in Nairobi.

The reshuffle places senior officers at the helm of two critical units — the General Service Unit, the country’s elite paramilitary wing, and the Internal Affairs Unit, which oversees internal investigations and disciplinary oversight within the police service.

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