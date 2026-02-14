Connect with us

Drought Mitigation

Government Assures Adequate Food Reserves Amid Worsening Drought

“I assure the people of Kenya that the government will not spare any resources to make sure we don’t lose human life and mitigate the effects of the drought on livestock and wildlife,” he declared.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 14 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has assured Kenyans that the government has sufficient food reserves to support communities affected by the ongoing drought, saying no one should lose their life because of hunger.

Ruku said the government was already on the ground in drought-hit areas to ensure affected families access food and nutrition supplements, even as it works with partners to reinforce strategic food reserves.

Severe drought has left more than two million Kenyans facing hunger with northeastern cattle-raising communities suffering the most, according to the United Nations.

Kenya’s National Drought Management Authority reported drought conditions in 10 counties.

Mandera County, near the Somalia border, has reached ‘alarm’ status with severe water shortages leading to livestock deaths and child malnutrition.

At least 3.3 million people in 23 counties are currently affected, with Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Tana River, Marsabit, Turkana, Kwale, Meru North, Samburu, and Isiolo classified in the crisis stage.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Friday confirmed a multi-agency emergency operation is underway to contain the humanitarian impact of the ongoing drought, with the government focusing on rapid coordination, supply delivery, and protection of livelihoods across the hardest-hit counties.

The response brings together national and county agencies to synchronise support and social protection measures following the failure of the October–December 2025 short rains.

The operation also targets at-risk social groups, including school-going children, women, and persons with disabilities, to ensure essential services such as school feeding programmes continue despite harsh conditions.

