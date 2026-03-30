Lawyer Ahmednassir Renews Attack on Judicial Corruption, Says JSC ‘Toothless’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30– Prominent lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi has renewed his criticism of alleged corruption in Kenya’s Judiciary, saying oversight institutions have failed to hold judges accountable.

In a statement on Monday, Ahmednassir, a long-time critic of judicial misconduct, said Kenyans had become “powerless” against what he describes as “JurisPESA judges,” a term he uses to allege the monetization of justice within the courts.

“Kenyans are POWERLESS against JurisPESA judges. JSC has been rendered toothless, and so is every institution that tries to enforce the law against JurisPESA judges,” Ahmednassir said, referring to the Judicial Service Commission.

“We need to go back to the drawing board and free Kenya from the shackles of JurisPESA judges,” he added.

His remarks come weeks after Martha Koome convened a high-level consultative meeting with senior members of the legal fraternity to discuss concerns around access to justice, integrity, and allegations of corruption in the Judiciary.

The meeting, held on February 3 at the Judiciary headquarters in Nairobi, brought together senior lawyers, including Philip Murgor, Ahmednassir, Nelson Havi, and Faith Odhiambo, president of the Law Society of Kenya.

The meeting was aimed at strengthening collaboration between the Judiciary, the Law Society of Kenya, and other justice sector actors while confronting systemic challenges affecting the administration of justice.

“The engagement focused on strengthening collaboration between the LSK, justice sector actors, and the Judiciary, addressing concerns about corruption in the administration of justice, systemic and practical barriers to justice delivery, and exploring shared solutions to enhance efficiency, integrity, public confidence, and the rule of law,” Koome said at the time.

Speaking after the consultative forum, Havi emphasized the need for a united effort to tackle corruption within the justice system.

“We will work together to fight corruption in the Judiciary,” Havi said.

The discussions came amid sustained scrutiny of the courts by members of the legal fraternity and renewed debate around accountability and ethical conduct in judicial processes.

Ahmednassir attended the meeting shortly after the Supreme Court of Kenya lifted a two-year ban that had barred him and his law firm from appearing before the country’s highest court.

In a ruling delivered on January 23, the court allowed Ahmednassir, his partners and associates to resume appearing in ongoing and future matters, while clarifying that the earlier restriction would still apply to cases already concluded under the directive.

The sanction had originally been imposed in 2024 following remarks by Ahmednassir that the court deemed offensive to its integrity and dignity.

Despite the lifting of the ban, Ahmednassir has maintained a personal boycott of the Supreme Court, citing what he calls unresolved concerns about integrity within the Judiciary.

He has repeatedly urged the court to acknowledge that the original ban was unjust and has offered to support judicial reform efforts.

“I am ready to help reform the courts and fight JurisPESA judges,” Ahmednassir said in a message addressed to Chief Justice Koome.