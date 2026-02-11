Garissa Airstrip upgrade 3 months ahead of schedule: President Ruto

GARISSA, Kenya, Feb 11 — The upgrading of the Garissa Airstrip will be completed in March, three months ahead of schedule.

President William Ruto said the project will unlock the vast economic opportunities in Northern Kenya.

“Fencing has been completed while the new terminal is 80 per cent done,” he said as he embarked on a tour of the northeastern region.

The President spoke on Wednesday in Garissa during an inspection of the project.

The new airstrip will have its runway expanded and upgraded to accommodate larger and more aircrafts.

“This will boost passenger traffic by over 200,000 a year,” he said.