Zelensky replaces Ukraine’s powerful security service chief

In a statement, the SBU described Khmara as a decorated and “experienced special-purpose officer” who was involved in liberating the Kyiv region in 2022 and fighting the Russians in the occupied region of Donetsk.

Published

KIEV, Jan 6 – Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has reshuffled the leadership of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), replacing influential Vasyl Malyuk and nominating Maj-Gen Yevhenii Khmara as acting head.

The SBU is primarily concerned with internal security and counter-intelligence and, since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, it has also played a prominent role in assassinations and sabotage attacks deep inside Russia.

Malyuk, who had run the SBU since 2022, gained a reputation for overseeing successful operations against Russia and for purging the SBU from alleged Russian double agents.

The latest reshuffles are the latest in a long series made by Zelensky since the start of the war.

Malyuk’s name is known across Ukraine. After all, last June he co-ordinated the daring “Spider Web” attack, which saw more than 100 Ukrainian drones struck air bases deep inside Russian territory. Khmara, his replacement, was also involved in the preparation of that operation.

Khmara’s appointment will need to be confirmed by the Ukrainian parliament.

