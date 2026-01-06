Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

"All she would have had to do was to close her legs... it's as simple as that," the newspaper quoted him as saying in his closing arguments/AFP

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

DPP to appeal sentence in Kajiado sexual assault case

The DPP has expressed dissatisfaction with the sentence imposed, as it does not adequately reflect the seriousness of the offence nor sufficiently meet the objectives of punishment, deterrence, and protection of children as provided for under the law.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has noted the sentence imposed by the Kajiado Law Courts in a sexual assault case involving an 8-year-old girl.

In a judgment, the accused was convicted of the offence of sexual assault committed in 2022 and sentenced to ten (10) years’ imprisonment.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The court found that the accused lured the minor from her home under false pretenses, isolated her, threatened her, and subjected her to sexual abuse.

The offence was committed against a vulnerable child and involved intimidation and exploitation.

The DPP is satisfied with the conviction, which was secured through credible and consistent evidence.

However, the DPP has expressed dissatisfaction with the sentence imposed, as it does not adequately reflect the seriousness of the offence nor sufficiently meet the objectives of punishment, deterrence, and protection of children as provided for under the law.

Prosecution, led by Kisumba Kathungu, called five (5) witnesses, whose evidence proved the case beyond reasonable doubt, resulting in the conviction of the accused.

Pursuant to its constitutional mandate under Article 157 of the Constitution, the DPP will be appealing against the sentence.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) reaffirms its commitment to the protection of children and the pursuit of justice for victims of sexual violence.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

BOTTOM-UP

Agriculture, Construction Drive Kenya’s 4.9% Economic Growth in Q3 2025

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector expanded by 3.2 percent during the period under review, while the construction sector rebounded strongly from a 2.6...

4 minutes ago

Headlines

42 trade unions endorse Atwoli for a 6th term as COTU-Kenya Sec-Gen

"Today, in my capacity as the Secretary General of COTU (K), I hosted 42 General Secretaries from affiliated trade unions for a preparatory lunch,...

40 minutes ago

AGRICULTURE

Drought and supply gaps fuel food crisis as court weighs fate of imports

In submissions before the High Court sitting in Kerugoya, State Counsel Samuel Kaumba, Erick Theuri and other government lawyers warned that blocking imports would...

2 hours ago

CBC

Sossion warns Grade 10 career pathways may outpace reality in Arts and Sport Science

Speaking in a Capital FM interview, Sossion said that while the CBC allows students to choose one of three pathways - STEM, Social Sciences,...

2 hours ago
Can the US Arrest Ruto? Can the US Arrest Ruto?

Kenya

US can snatch Ruto from State House, lawyer says

Many African presidents live with the fear that Americans can pick their president from the bedroom - Omari

2 hours ago

Kenya

Truphena Muthoni Supports Pastor Jimmy Irungu in 80-Hour Tree-Hugging Challenge

The challenge, which tests both physical endurance and mental resilience, has drawn attention from locals and online followers, who are cheering Pastor Irungu on...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Ndindi Nyoro Threatens Nationwide Mobilisation of Parents Over Delayed School Capitation

Nyoro warned that failure to provide adequate funding would compel parents across Kenya to demand their children’s constitutional right to free basic education and...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Rescue Underway for Girl Who Fell into Waterhole in Turkana Amid Drought

The incident occurred in Loima sub-county, Turkana County, where two girls, aged 16 and 18, were collecting water approximately 15 kilometres from the nearest...

5 hours ago