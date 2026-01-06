DPP to appeal sentence in Kajiado sexual assault case

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has noted the sentence imposed by the Kajiado Law Courts in a sexual assault case involving an 8-year-old girl.

In a judgment, the accused was convicted of the offence of sexual assault committed in 2022 and sentenced to ten (10) years’ imprisonment.

The court found that the accused lured the minor from her home under false pretenses, isolated her, threatened her, and subjected her to sexual abuse.

The offence was committed against a vulnerable child and involved intimidation and exploitation.

The DPP is satisfied with the conviction, which was secured through credible and consistent evidence.

However, the DPP has expressed dissatisfaction with the sentence imposed, as it does not adequately reflect the seriousness of the offence nor sufficiently meet the objectives of punishment, deterrence, and protection of children as provided for under the law.

Prosecution, led by Kisumba Kathungu, called five (5) witnesses, whose evidence proved the case beyond reasonable doubt, resulting in the conviction of the accused.

Pursuant to its constitutional mandate under Article 157 of the Constitution, the DPP will be appealing against the sentence.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) reaffirms its commitment to the protection of children and the pursuit of justice for victims of sexual violence.