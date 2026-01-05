Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Roads Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, while speaking in Nairobi, called on the public and stakeholders to actively participate in the process to improve the policy and, in turn, enhance infrastructural funding/Ministry of Roads and Transport

Headlines

Government Orders Strict Compliance Checks on School Transport Vehicles

“Choose safe and compliant transport for your children. -Teach children the basics of road safety; looking both ways before crossing and using designated crossings. The safety of our children is everyone’s responsibility,” Chirchir said

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5 – The government has issued a travel advisory urging parents, students and drivers to prioritise safety on the roads, as schools across Kenya reopen for the 2026 academic year.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir cautioned against the use of unregulated and illegal transport, which has been linked to several recent road crashes. Parents were advised to ensure that children use.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chirchir advised learners to travel early and avoid late-night travel whenever possible, adding that many serious accidents occur at night due to poor visibility, fatigue and reckless driving.

“Choose safe and compliant transport for your children. -Teach children the basics of road safety; looking both ways before crossing and using designated crossings. The safety of our children is everyone’s responsibility,” Chirchir said.

On the other hand, CS Chirchir urged parents to report reckless behaviour to the authorities, including the National Police Service.

“Let us uphold our traffic laws, be mindful of one another, and ensure that every learner arrives safely at school and returns home at the end of the day. Report reckless behaviour to the authorities @ntsa_kenya, and @NPSOfficial_KE, your vigilance can save lives,” Chirchir added.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has released a set of instructions to parents and schools as thousands of children head back to school for Term 1 2026.

Following the long holiday break, vehicle owners are expected to have proactively ensured that any vehicles used for transporting children are properly maintained, roadworthy, and fully licensed, including valid insurance, road service licenses and inspection certificates.

To further protect school children, NTSA is strongly appealing to parents and guardians not to permit their children to board any non-compliant vehicles. Previous compliance checks and inspections, the Authority says, highlighted major defects in school transport vehicles, including faulty or non-transmitting speed limiters, defective brakes, missing or faulty seat belts, unstable seats, malfunctioning door locks among other critical safety issues.

“We advise motor vehicle owners to take advantage of the next few days before schools reopen and present their vehicles for the mandatory annual inspection, as all NTSA motor vehicle inspection centers are open and operational,” the statement reads in part.

NTSA is also directing speed limiter vendors to ensure that all gadgets installed on vehicles fully comply with the requirements of KS 2295:2018 including proper functioning, speed limiting, data storage, and real-time transmission to the NTSA system.

“By adhering to these measures and working together, we can significantly reduce risks and ensure the safe return of our children to school. We assure the Nation that multi-agency road safety compliance checks will continue uninterrupted to uphold the highest standards of safety for our children.”

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kajiado Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment for Defiling 11-Year-Old Boy

The court found that the accused lured the minor from his home under false pretenses and subjected him to repeated sexual abuse.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Mbeere North MP Condemns Attack on Lamu Woman Rep Muthoni Marubu, Calls for Peaceful Politics

Wamuthende denounced the violence, intimidation, and political thuggery, emphasizing that such actions have no place in Kenya’s democracy.

2 hours ago

Kenya

ODM MPs Call for Urgent Talks Amid Deepening Junet–Sifuna Feud

The legislators warned that unchecked public exchanges between the two senior leaders had exacerbated party tensions following the death of ODM founder and leader...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Murang’a Pastor Takes on 80-Hour Tree-Hugging Challenge to Raise Cancer Awareness

Pastor Jimmy Irungu began the endurance challenge on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 9.00 p.m., and is expected to conclude it on Thursday, January...

3 hours ago

Kenya

KEMRI Study Shows Low-Cost Housing Modifications Reduce Malaria and Cool Homes in Kenya

The study found that electricity-free housing modifications lowered indoor temperatures by up to 3.3°C and reduced malaria-carrying mosquito populations by as much as 77...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Safety First: Interior Ministry Issues Guidelines for Back-to-School Travel

The ministry urged parents and guardians to take an active role in ensuring the safety of children during the back-to-school period, emphasizing the need...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Atheists in Kenya Founder Harrison Mumia Charged Over altered images of President Ruto

According to court documents, the prosecution alleges that Mumia knowingly published or circulated the images through online platforms, falsely portraying the Head of State...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Over 300,000 Visitors Flock to Kenya’s National Parks During 2025 Festive Season

KWS said the strong turnout marked a successful close to the festive season, thanking visitors who chose Kenya Parks for their holiday experiences.

6 hours ago