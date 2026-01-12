CS Ogamba Condemns Politicisation of National School Admissions

MURANG’A, Kenya Jan 12 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba Migos has condemned calls by some politicians for national schools to admit only students from their local communities.

He emphasized that national schools are intended to serve learners from across the country, warning that such statements are causing unnecessary anxiety among parents and guardians.

Speaking at Mumbi Girls High School while inspecting the ongoing Grade Ten admissions exercise for senior secondary schools, CS Ogamba also dismissed claims that school fees have been increased.

He clarified that government capitation has not been reduced and cautioned parents against being misled by political statements.

The Cabinet Secretary urged leaders to refrain from politicising education, stressing that the government remains committed to prioritizing the sector and ensuring equal opportunities for all learners, irrespective of their background.

On the Grade Ten placement exercise, CS Ogamba noted that the admission window remains open.

He encouraged parents wishing to transfer learners to their preferred senior schools to continue doing so, assuring that the Ministry of Education is prepared to address any emerging issues.

Acknowledging some challenges during the placement process, Ogamba reassured parents that the ministry is actively resolving them to ensure a smooth and complete transition to Grade Ten for all eligible students.