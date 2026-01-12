Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba/FILE

EDUCATION

CS Ogamba Condemns Politicisation of National School Admissions

Ogamba urged leaders to refrain from politicising education, stressing that the government remains committed to prioritizing the sector and ensuring equal opportunities for all learners, irrespective of their background.

Published

MURANG’A, Kenya Jan 12 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba Migos has condemned calls by some politicians for national schools to admit only students from their local communities.

He emphasized that national schools are intended to serve learners from across the country, warning that such statements are causing unnecessary anxiety among parents and guardians.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking at Mumbi Girls High School while inspecting the ongoing Grade Ten admissions exercise for senior secondary schools, CS Ogamba also dismissed claims that school fees have been increased.

He clarified that government capitation has not been reduced and cautioned parents against being misled by political statements.

The Cabinet Secretary urged leaders to refrain from politicising education, stressing that the government remains committed to prioritizing the sector and ensuring equal opportunities for all learners, irrespective of their background.

On the Grade Ten placement exercise, CS Ogamba noted that the admission window remains open.

He encouraged parents wishing to transfer learners to their preferred senior schools to continue doing so, assuring that the Ministry of Education is prepared to address any emerging issues.

Acknowledging some challenges during the placement process, Ogamba reassured parents that the ministry is actively resolving them to ensure a smooth and complete transition to Grade Ten for all eligible students.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

BBI

COIN-10 Committee to Roll Out Public Consultations on Ten-Point Agenda Implementation

The led by Agnes Zani said that the consultations are intended to broaden stakeholder participation and ensure that citizens’ priorities are reflected in the...

41 minutes ago

EDUCATION

Govt Assures Smooth Start for First Cohort of Grade 10 Learners under CBE

Ogamba described the reporting of Grade 10 learners as a historic milestone in Kenya’s education reforms, marking the official entry of the pioneer CBE...

1 hour ago

Kenya

UDA to Convene NEC Meeting on Wednesday to Discuss Coalition with ODM for 2027

The move comes shortly after the ODM Central Management Committee, chaired by Oburu Odinga, approved the commencement of immediate coalition talks with UDA, mandating...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Heart-stopping & hilarious: iShowSpeed almost walks into lion territory

The incident, shared widely on social media, left fans both laughing and concerned for the safety of the energetic entertainer.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Low Turnout Marks First Day of Grade Ten Admissions in Kisii and Nyamira Counties

At Kisii School, only 300 students had reported by mid-morning, although the school expects to admit about 820 students allocated by the Ministry of...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Muturi Backs Gachagua on School Placement Debate, Blames Regional Leaders for Education Gaps

Muturi said the debate sparked by Gachagua’s comments highlighted the “quiet architecture of privilege” that continues to influence access to elite schools and future...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto Launches NYOTA Project in Nyeri, Disburses Sh173mn to Youth

In this first phase, 6,982 successful applicants will receive Sh25,000 each, with Sh22,000 credited to Pochi La Biashara for business operations and Sh3,000 channeled...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Police Arrest 15 After Chaos at Church Event Attended by Gachagua in Gatundu

Police were forced to deploy teargas to disperse the mobs, which also caused traffic disruption along the Kiamworia-Gatundu South Road.

4 hours ago