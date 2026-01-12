Connect with us

Engineering students raise alarm after fatal Karen building collapse

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 12 – The Association of Engineering, Construction and Architecture Students (AECAS) of the Technical University of Kenya has raised serious safety concerns following a fatal structural failure in the Karen area.

In a statement issued after a site visit on Sunday, January 11, 2026, the student body said its preliminary assessment identified column instability and a lack of quality control as key factors that may have contributed to the collapse of a G+2 building in the Karen Community Area.

The incident claimed the lives of two people and left seven others with severe injuries.

According to AECAS, initial observations point to buckling and shear failure in isolated columns measuring approximately nine metres in height.

The association warned that such high-headroom structural designs pose a heightened risk of lateral instability if not properly designed, supervised and constructed.

Following the visit, the students called for the development and enforcement of clear Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure accountability in cases of structural failure and loss of life.

The association also appealed to the public to remain vigilant, advising residents to report unusual vibrations, visible fissures or other signs of structural distress to relevant authorities without delay.

“We, the students, commit to a professional future where human welfare supersedes commercial interest,” AECAS said in its statement.

The collapse has renewed debate over construction standards, regulatory oversight and enforcement of building codes, particularly in rapidly developing urban areas.

