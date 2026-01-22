IEBC advertises temporary jobs ahead of February 26 by-elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has opened applications for temporary election officials ahead of the February 26 by-elections.

The polls will be held in Isiolo South Constituency, Muminji Ward, Evurore Ward and West Kabras Ward respectively.

According to the commission, the available positions include Support Electoral Trainers, Presiding Officers and Deputy Presiding Officers, and Polling and Counting Clerks.

IEBC said all applications must be submitted online via its official recruitment portal.

The Commission added that the deadline for applications is on Monday next week.

Candidates who intend to participate in the by-elections as independent candidates are required to submit their names and symbols that they intend to use during the by-elections on or before Friday, January 2, 2026.

Nominations of political candidates shall be held on Thursday, January 22, and Friday, January 23.

Political parties that use indirect nominations must submit the list of nominated candidates to the Commission by January 16.

Any disputes related to nominations must be lodged with the Commission within 24 hours of occurrence, and no later than January 26, 2026.

UDA and Jubilee Party have already named Tubi Mohammed and Bina Tubi as their candidates for Isiolo South Parliamentary Contest.

The campaign period for the by-elections will start on Thursday, January 22, and end on Monday, February 23, being 48 hours before the by-election day.

“Electioneering is permitted daily between 7:00 am and 6:00 pm during this period,” the IEBC stressed as he warned candidates against violating campaign rules.

The Isiolo South seat fell vacant on November 12, following the death of the immediate former MP, Mohamed Tubi.

The Muminji and Evurore Ward seats in Embu County fell vacant after Newton Kariuki (Muminji) and Duncan Mbui (Evurore) resigned to contest the Mbeere North parliamentary by-election held on November 27, 2025.

UDA’s Leo Wa Muthende won the hotly contested race.

David Ndakwa, occassioned the by-elections in West Kabras Ward after resigned to contest in the Malava Constituency race; which he won to replace the late Malulu Injendi.

In a notice on the December 19 Kenya Gazette IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon appointed six Returning and Deputy Returning Officers to manage the by-elections, with two officials assigned to each county.