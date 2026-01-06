Connect with us

IG Kanja Reviews Plans to Establish National Police University

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – The National Police Service’s ambition to establish a National Police University continues to gain momentum, marking a transformative chapter in police training and leadership development in Kenya.

Inspector General Douglas Kanja convened a high-level meeting with officials from the National Police Leadership Academy and the National Defence University–Kenya.

The session reviewed progress made so far and charted the way forward.

The team, led by NPLA Commandant David K. Mathiu, outlined milestones achieved through months of planning, stakeholder engagement, and institutional collaboration.

According to IG Kanja, the proposed university is designed to professionalize policing by aligning training with constitutional standards, global best practices, and the National Police Service Strategic Plan.

He commended NDU-K for its sustained advisory role in shaping the initiative.

