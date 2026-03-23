Kim Jong-un reelected as president of State Affairs of DPRK — KCNA – China Daily

PYONGYANG – The Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA) of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Sunday reelected Kim Jong-un as president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Monday.

At the first session of the 15th SPA, Jo Yong-won was elected as chairman of the Standing Committee of the SPA, and Pak Thae-song was elected as premier of the Cabinet, according to the KCNA.

The amendment and supplement to the Socialist Constitution of the DPRK was also discussed, the KCNA said.