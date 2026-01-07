Murkomen steps up efforts against illicit alcohol and drug trade

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 – A multi-agency security meeting chaired by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has resolved to launch a nationwide crackdown on illegal ethanol and drugs, including the seizure of assets acquired through the trade.

Murkomen announced tougher measures to curb the spread of illicit alcohol and drugs in the country.

“A multi-agency team will commence work immediately to coordinate a nationwide crackdown on the distribution of illicit ethanol and drugs. This operation will include the seizure of assets and property acquired from the proceeds of illicit alcohol and drug trafficking, in accordance with the law.” the Interior CS stated.

He warned that illicit alcohol and drug abuse have reached alarming levels and pose a serious threat to the nation’s future.

“We shall also enhance policing along ungazetted border points and major transit routes to disrupt the supply of these harmful substances. In addition, the team will collaborate closely with county governments to strengthen rehabilitation and recovery programmes for victims of drug and substance abuse,” Murkomen stated.

The Interior CS said the government will immediately strengthen the Anti-Narcotics Unit by deploying more officers this year.

Present at the meeting were the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja; Chief of Strategy Execution in the Office of the President, Adan Mohamed; Deputy IGs Eliud Lagat (KPS) and Gilbert Masengeli (APS); Director-DCI Mohamed Amin; KEBS CEO Esther Ngari; NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa; Director-General of the Assets Recovery Agency Mark Ogonji, among other senior government officials.

The move comes after President William Ruto directed the deployment of 1,860 officers to support chiefs in fighting illicit alcohol and insecurity, while the Anti-Narcotics Unit will be expanded from 160 to 500 officers.

By Nick Opiyo