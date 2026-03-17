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Basic Education PS Julius Bitok/FILE

EDUCATION

PS Bitok seeks Sh66bn in urgent appeal to pay KNEC supervisors, capitation

Basic Education PS Julius Bitok appeals to MPs for Sh66 billion supplementary budget to pay KNEC exam supervisors, sustain capitation grants, and support ASAL school feeding programs before end-of-term exams.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 — Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has appealed to Members of Parliament to urgently intervene to secure Sh66 billion in a supplementary budget for the 2025/26 fiscal year, citing immediate funding needs in the education sector.

Speaking before the Departmental Committee on Education during the presentation of the Supplementary Estimates on Tuesday, PS Bitok said the funds are critical to paying Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) exam supervisors and other contracted professionals.

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He also cited the urgent need to cover capitation grants to public schools, support the school feeding program in ASAL counties, and financing other essential education initiatives.

“The supplementary budget of Ksh. 66 billion is urgently needed to ensure that we meet our obligations to KNEC supervisors, maintain capitation payments, and sustain the feeding program for our children in ASAL regions,” Bitok told MPs.

The plea comes amid growing concerns over delayed payments to contracted professionals engaged in the 2025 National Examinations and Assessments, including supervisors, invigilators, examiners, and security personnel.

A Ministry of Education statement issued in February acknowledged that budgetary and cash flow constraints had affected disbursements but assured that payments remain a priority:

“The Ministry, in collaboration with the National Treasury, is actively working to resolve the matter and expedite the release of the requisite funds within the shortest time possible,” said Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba.

PS Bitok emphasized that timely release of the supplementary funds is crucial to avoid disruptions in education services, particularly as the school calendar moves toward end-of-term examinations.

He warned that delays could negatively affect thousands of students, especially those in vulnerable ASAL areas who rely on school meals for daily nutrition.

The supplementary budget request is part of the government’s broader effort to ensure that education delivery across the country remains uninterrupted, safeguard the integrity of national examinations, and maintain critical support programs for public schools.

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