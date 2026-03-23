Iran denies having talks with US — media – China Daily

TEHRAN — Iran has denied holding any negotiations with the United States, contradicting claims made by Donald Trump that Washington had reached “major points of agreement” with Tehran.

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency, Iran’s official news outlet, the country’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the assertion, stating that no talks are currently underway between the two nations.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that while “friendly countries” had recently conveyed messages indicating Washington’s interest in initiating discussions to end the ongoing conflict, Iran has not responded to those overtures.

The statement highlights ongoing tensions and uncertainty surrounding diplomatic engagement between Tehran and Washington, with conflicting narratives emerging from both sides.

While the US suggests progress toward potential agreements, Iran’s firm denial signals that any formal negotiations may still be far from realization.