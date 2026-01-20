Winnie Odinga’s clash with Oburu over ODM stirs Jaramogi curse folklore

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 — The growing crisis inside the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is reopening old memories about power, loyalty and what happens when younger leaders openly challenge party elders.

Over the years, unproven stories have circulated that Jaramogi once cursed his son Raila Odinga over political disagreements.

While unconfirmed, the tale has survived as political folklore, often used to explain the heavy cost of defying authority within the Odinga political family.

Today, that history is quietly resurfacing as Raila’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, takes on ODM’s current leadership including her uncle, party leader Oburu Oginga in a very public and confrontational way.

Winnie has been trending nationwide after a fiery rally she held on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at Kamukunji Grounds in Kibra, where she openly challenged the direction ODM is taking ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking to a charged crowd, Winnie accused some party leaders of hijacking ODM, making selfish decisions, and sidelining voices that question the status quo.

Quoting a popular song by the late E-Sir, Winnie declared that she was not afraid, comparing ODM to a vehicle whose driver had suddenly died, leaving passengers fighting for control instead of stopping to reflect.

“Baba died just the other day. What is the hurry?” she asked, referring to her father the late Raila Odinga. “Let us talk first and move forward together.”

‘A people’s party’

She warned that she would not remain silent when things go wrong and insisted that no one would be forced out of the party.

“This is a people’s party. If we leave, who will they remain with?” she posed.

Winnie also accused some senior ODM figures of never truly believing in Raila’s political cause, saying they only stayed close to him for personal gain.

Her remarks have landed at a sensitive time for ODM, which has been struggling to redefine itself since Raila’s death in October 2025.

The party is now split between leaders who want ODM to support President William Ruto’s re-election under a broad-based government arrangement, and those who believe the party should return fully to opposition and prepare its own candidate for 2027.

Oburu Oginga, who now leads the party, has defended the push for coalition talks with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), arguing that ODM’s numbers give it strength at the negotiating table.

Coalition talks

He has since told unhappy members that the party would not chase anyone away but said those who feel uncomfortable are free to leave on their own.

“We are the largest party in the country. We cannot go into negotiations weak,” Oburu said.

However, the tensions have continued to deepen.

ODM has witnessed parallel rallies, rival meetings in counties such as Kakamega, and growing calls for dialogue that some leaders say are being ignored.

Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi recently accused Oburu, National Chairperson Gladys Wanga and Director of Campaigns Junet Mohammed of ignoring appeals for talks from party trustee Ida Odinga.

Meanwhile, a faction led by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has demanded an urgent leadership review and the convening of a National Delegates Conference (NDC), with Babu openly presenting himself as a possible successor.

Ida has publicly backed Winnie, framing the current struggle as a fight for the soul of the party and the place of young people in Kenya’s political future.

She has warned that any new political order that sidelines the youth does so at its own risk.

While no one is speaking openly about curses, the symbolism is hard to ignore.

In ODM, history shows that challenging elders has often come with serious political consequences whether through isolation, loss of influence, or being pushed out altogether.