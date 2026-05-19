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Over 100 Fuel Protest Suspects Arraigned at Kibera Law Courts Over Nairobi CBD Demonstrations

The suspects were arrested in various parts of Nairobi as protesters took to the streets.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 18 – More than 100 suspects arrested during the recent fuel price protests were on Tuesday arraigned before the Kibera Law Courts facing charges of obstructing traffic within Nairobi’s Central Business District.

According to court documents, the accused persons allegedly barricaded Moi Avenue on May 18, disrupting the movement of vehicles along the busy road during demonstrations against the rising cost of fuel and the high cost of living.

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The suspects were arrested in various parts of Nairobi as protesters took to the streets to express frustration over the escalating economic pressure facing many Kenyans.

Among those presented in court are several minors.

The accused are being represented by a team of lawyers led by Babu Owino and other advocates.

The court is expected to provide further directions regarding plea taking and bond terms for the suspects.

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