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Oburu Warns ODM Rebels Over Party Discipline in Heated Nyanza Delegates Meeting

He also dismissed any perception that his age makes him weak, sending a strong message to dissenting members.

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KISUMU, Kenya may 17 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Oginga has warned disgruntled members linked to the Linda Mwananchi faction against undermining the party leadership, insisting that internal discipline must be respected and political rebellion will not be tolerated.

Speaking during the ODM delegates meeting for the Nyanza region in Kisumu on Sunday, Oburu said some members had crossed the line by publicly opposing official party positions while still expecting to hold senior roles within the party.

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He also dismissed any perception that his age makes him weak, sending a strong message to dissenting members.

“You think because I am old I am weak. I want to assure you that I am not weak. Old is gold,” Oburu told delegates amid applause from supporters.

Oburu emphasized that ODM cannot function effectively without discipline, warning that members who openly oppose party policies must be ready to face consequences.

“In a democracy there must be discipline. You cannot speak against party policy and still expect to hold high office in the same party,” he said.

His remarks were largely directed at members associated with the Linda Mwanainchi movement, which has been critical of ODM’s cooperation with the Kenya Kwanza administration led by President William Ruto.

Oburu defended ODM’s participation in the broad-based government, saying the arrangement was carefully negotiated and aimed at giving the party influence in national decision-making.

“We are here in a broad-based government in a very structured and negotiated manner with a clear vision on what we want in policies, development and peace for our people,” he said.

He further dismissed political slogans such as “Ruto must go,” arguing that removing an individual from power should not be treated as a political agenda on its own.

“So if Ruto goes, so what? That is not our agenda. Our agenda is to get power for our people and improve the lives of Kenyans,” he stated.

While taking a tough stance, Oburu also extended an olive branch to dissenting members, saying the party remains open to reconciliation—provided internal rules are respected.

“If they want to fly, they can fly. But if they want to come back to the party, we shall admit them. However, they must come back with a coiled tail. They cannot expect to start from the top again,” he warned.

He compared ODM’s political journey to the River Nile, describing the party as steady and focused on long-term goals despite internal and external criticism.

Oburu also acknowledged the rising cost of living, particularly fuel prices, promising that ODM leaders would engage the government on possible relief measures, including tax reductions on petroleum products.

The meeting brought together ODM delegates and grassroots leaders from across the Nyanza region, as the party seeks to reinforce unity amid growing internal divisions over its political direction and cooperation with the Kenya Kwanza administration in Kenya.

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