Police seize illegal alcohol in crackdown on counterfeit Gin, Vodka

ELDORET, Kenya, Jan 7 — Police in Uasin Gishu County have arrested four suspects and seized 139 bottles of illicit alcohol packaged in counterfeit Best Gin and Smart Vodka bottles during raids on three bars.

The operation forms part of a nationwide crackdown on illegal brews and substance abuse led by the Kenya Police Service and other government agencies.

According to the Kenya Police Service, the operation is part of an ongoing effort to dismantle illegal alcohol networks and protect the public from unregulated and potentially dangerous drinks.

“The fight against illegal brew has [been] bolstered by the nabbing of 139 bottles of illicit alcohol packaged in Best Gin and Smart Vodka bottles from three bars, and the arrest of four suspects in Uasin Gishu County,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Authorities warned that such brews pose serious health and safety risks, and emphasized that investigations into the suspects are ongoing.

Police added that similar operations will continue across the county and nationwide as part of a broader crackdown.

The Uasin Gishu operation comes amid a renewed national push to combat alcohol and drug abuse.

Multi-agency meeting

President William Ruto had earlier chaired a high-level multi-agency meeting aimed at intensifying the State’s response to substance abuse and related security challenges across the country, aligning with priorities set in his New Year Address.

The meeting resolved to accelerate legal, institutional, and operational measures to curb alcohol and drug abuse, focusing on prevention, enforcement, and rehabilitation.

President Ruto directed finalization of a legal framework within 10 days to strengthen coordination, enforcement, and accountability across government agencies.

As part of enforcement enhancements, the Inspector-General of Police confirmed that officers have been identified for deployment to the Anti-Narcotics Unit, with resources set aside for training, vehicles, equipment, and logistics to support nationwide operations.

In a major policy shift, the government also committed to establishing rehabilitation centres in all 47 counties, with NACADA working closely with county governments, while national referral hospitals will set up specialized treatment facilities.

The Social Health Authority will finance and expand access to rehabilitation services.

The meeting further agreed to set up multi-agency enforcement teams at five key border points to disrupt drug trafficking networks and organized crime.

The government is adopting a whole-of-government approach combining enforcement, prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation to address the challenges of alcohol and drug abuse across Kenya.