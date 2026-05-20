Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mwanthi (pictured) takes over from Fredrick Ochieng, who has been redeployed to police headquarters at Vigilance House in Nairobi as part of the latest leadership changes within the service/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

DIG Lagat announces senior police transfers, names new Traffic Commandant

Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat has announced senior police transfers and appointments, including Benjamin Mwanthi as Traffic Commandant and John Chebii as Eastern Regional Commander.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 — Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat has announced a fresh round of senior police transfers and appointments, with Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Benjamin Mwanthi named the new Traffic Commandant.

Mwanthi takes over from Fredrick Ochieng, who has been redeployed to police headquarters at Vigilance House in Nairobi as part of the latest leadership changes within the service.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The reshuffle also affected regional commands, with Central Regional Police Commander Jasper Ombati recalled to police headquarters.

Former Railway Police Commander Geoffrey Maiyek has been appointed to replace him.

In another key deployment, senior officer John Chebii, who recently returned from the Kenya-led multinational security mission in Haiti, has been appointed Eastern Regional Police Commander after serving with the General Service Unit (GSU).

Chebii succeeds Hillary Birgen, who has also been transferred to Vigilance House.

Following Mwanthi’s appointment, Wilberforce Sicharani has been moved to head police operations in Uasin Gishu County as the new County Police Commander.

Security officials described the changes as routine administrative adjustments aimed at strengthening operational efficiency and improving coordination in key regions ahead of next year’s General Election.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

FUEL PRICES

Businesses Count Losses as Matatus Return to Nairobi Roads After Fuel Strike

A banana vendor along Moi Avenue told Capital FM that days without transport had left her without any meaningful income.

15 minutes ago

crime

FIDA gives government 40 days to act on rising femicide cases

FIDA accused the National Police Service of failing to adequately address GBV and femicide cases.

43 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2 killed as youth clash with police to free man held for vandalism in Busia

Busia police say two people were killed after a crowd stormed a police station following the arrest of a suspect linked to destruction of...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Kazakhstan sign trade and technology deals during Ruto State Visit

Kenya and Kazakhstan have signed strategic agreements on trade, ICT, mining, tourism, transport and space technology during President William Ruto’s historic State Visit to...

3 hours ago

Headlines

New NCIC boss warns against hate speech before 2027 elections

"As we approach the 2027 general elections, I call upon political leaders of all nations and all citizens to exercise restraint upon the rule...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto says Kazakhstan visit meant to deepen Kenya trade and diplomatic ties

President William Ruto says his historic visit to Kazakhstan is aimed at strengthening diplomatic, trade, and investment ties as Kenya seeks greater access to...

4 hours ago

ANTI-TERROR WAR

Kenya calls for stronger global cooperation to combat terrorism financing at Paris Conference

Kenya has urged stronger international cooperation and intelligence sharing to combat terrorism financing during the No Money for Terror Conference in Paris, highlighting progress...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya rules out blanket Ebola quarantines as MoH rolls out risk-based screening

Kenya has ruled out blanket quarantines in its Ebola response, opting for enhanced risk-based screening and online passenger surveillance as authorities intensify preparedness measures...

7 hours ago