Nairobi Central OCS arrested over release of 64 PSV protest detainees

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 — The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Nairobi’s Central Police Station has been arrested over the alleged unlawful release of sixty-four suspects detained following Monday’s nationwide public service vehicle (PSV) protests.

Chief Inspector Dishen Angoya was arrested Tuesday by the Deputy Regional Police Commander over allegations of abuse of office, according to a police report seen by Capital FM.

The report alleges that the senior officer authorised the release of the 64 detainees “without lawful authority” after they had been arrested over public order-related offences during demonstrations witnessed across parts of the country.

“Kindly be informed that today at 1200hrs No. 235332 Chief Inspector Dishen Angoya, the OCS Central Police Station, Nairobi Region, was arrested by the Deputy Regional Police Commander for the offence of abuse of office,” part of the report stated.

Police further alleged that the officer “improperly conferred on himself a benefit” by facilitating the suspects’ release.

The detainees had reportedly been arrested over offences linked to unlawful assembly, public disorder and related violations during protests triggered by rising fuel prices and the escalating cost of living.

Authorities said Angoya has since been placed in custody pending investigations by the Public Investigations Unit (PIU) alongside officers from Nairobi North.

The report also noted that the officer complained of high blood pressure at the time of his detention.

Unrest

The arrest came hours after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen disclosed that four people were killed during the nationwide protests, while at least 30 others sustained injuries.

Speaking during a press briefing, Murkomen said security agencies had been deployed across the country following unrest in several towns as demonstrators protested soaring fuel costs and the rising cost of living.

He added that some of those injured were police officers hurt during confrontations with protesters.

Murkomen further revealed that 348 people had been arrested over various offences, including destruction of property, unlawful assembly and attacks on police officers.

“The government respects the constitutional right to peaceful assembly, but acts of violence, looting and destruction of property will not be tolerated,” he said.

The protests disrupted transport operations in several towns after PSV operators and commuters voiced frustration over escalating fuel prices, which stakeholders say have sharply increased transport and commodity costs.

In Nairobi and other urban centres, protesters barricaded roads, lit bonfires and demanded urgent government intervention to ease mounting economic pressure on households.

NPS said investigations into the controversial release of the detainees were ongoing.