Truphena, Wavinya and Ngina named among Timely Kenya’s Most Impactful Women

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 23 – Conservation advocate Truphena Muthoni, Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti and TVET specialist Peninah Ngina are among the women recognised in Timely Kenya’s newly released Top 20 Most Impactful Women index, which highlights female leaders shaping the country’s social, economic and cultural landscape.

Timely Kenya announced the results of the eight-month study, which it said was independently conducted and fully sponsored by the organization to assess women’s leadership, influence and measurable impact across various sectors nationwide.

According to Timely Kenya, the research team continuously monitored activities and public engagement of women in governance, business, civil society, creative industries and public service before arriving at the final list.

“This survey sought to identify women whose work goes beyond visibility to deliver tangible outcomes in communities and institutions,” the organisation said in a statement.

Besides Ndeti, Muthoni and Ngina, the 2025 list features Stella Atambo, Nancy Gathungu, Mwanaisha Hamadi, Pauline Njoroge, Evelyn Cheluget, Eunice Mamito, Moesha Kay, Monica Kathono, Joan Nyambura, Pamella Sittoni, Damaris Muriithi (popularly known as Dama wa Spares), Everlyne Bowa, Florence Akinyi (Mama Dota), Crystal Asige, Norah Muendo (Baby Nila), Mary Muthoni and Rukiya Mohammed.

Timely Kenya said while many women across the country demonstrated exceptional performance during the review period, only a limited number could be selected due to the competitive nature of the process and the need to maintain a strict evaluation threshold.

“The women who made it to the final list stood out through measurable achievements, including societal impact, resilience, leadership, relevance to youth and culture, and positive public perception,” the organisation said.

Governor Ndeti was recognised for her leadership in county governance and service delivery reforms, while Muthoni was cited for her conservation advocacy and community-based environmental initiatives.

Ngina was acknowledged for her contribution to technical and vocational education and training, particularly in advancing skills development and workforce readiness.

Timely Kenya said the index is part of its broader mission to document and amplify stories of women driving change, while encouraging greater participation of women in leadership and decision-making spaces.

“We congratulate all the honourees and reaffirm our commitment to celebrating excellence and promoting women’s leadership in Kenya,” the statement said.

The organisation added that it plans to expand the scope of the survey in future editions to capture emerging leaders and evolving sectors of impact.