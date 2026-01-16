Over 30 Al-Shabaab militants killed in joint Somalia operation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 — More than 30 Al-Shabaab militants were killed on Thursday after Somali security forces, backed by African Union troops and international partners, carried out a joint military operation in Bulunagaad, in Somalia’s Lower Shabelle region.

In a statement on Friday, the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) said the operation was conducted by the Somali National Army (SNA) in coordination with AUSSOM, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), and other international partners.

The offensive targeted Al-Shabaab fighters operating near the Bulunagaad Forward Operating Base (FOB).

The joint forces, supported by air assets, engaged the militants in coordinated ground and aerial assaults, resulting in the killing of more than 30 fighters, while several others were wounded.

“Through coordinated ground and air offensives, over 30 Al-Shabaab militants were put out of action, while several others sustained injuries,” AUSSOM said.

The mission said the militants had earlier launched attacks on SNA and AUSSOM troops who were pursuing Al-Shabaab remnants fleeing from the coastal town of Gendershe and the Jilib–Marka axis.

Operation Hidden Sword

The pursuit followed Operation Hidden Sword, an SNA-led campaign that recently dislodged Al-Shabaab fighters from key positions along the coast.

Security forces responded swiftly to the attacks, neutralising the threat and preventing further harm to both troops and civilians in the area.

“The SNA, AUSSOM and partners acted swiftly and decisively to neutralise terrorist threats targeting security forces and civilians in the area,” the statement said, adding that the operation demonstrated the effectiveness of coordinated joint military action against extremist groups.

The SNA and AUSSOM reaffirmed their commitment to protecting civilians, maintaining security, and ensuring the safe movement of humanitarian aid and logistical supplies to communities affected by ongoing operations.

Officials said joint forces will continue sustained operations to further degrade Al-Shabaab’s operational capabilities in the region.

AUSSOM formally replaced the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) on January 1, 2025.

The mission is a multidimensional peace support operation endorsed by the African Union Peace and Security Council and authorised by the United Nations Security Council under Resolution 2767.

Designed to be more agile and mobile, AUSSOM supports intensified Somali-led operations against Al-Shabaab and ISIL/Daesh-linked groups in line with Somalia’s Security Development Plan (SSDP) and National Security Architecture (NSA).