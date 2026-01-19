Connect with us

DCI arrest ‘Kapenguria Six’ gang behind organised crime in Endebess

Six suspected members of the 'Kapenguria Six' gang have been arrested in Endebess, Trans-Nzoia, with weapons recovered.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 — Police in Endebess Sub-County, Trans-Nzoia County, have arrested six suspected members of a criminal gang following a joint security operation targeting organised crime in the area.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Monday said the operation successfully dismantled a gang popularly known as the “Kapenguria Six,” linked to a series of criminal activities terrorizing residents of Kaisheber, Nabeki, Cherubai, and neighboring villages.

The suspects have been identified as Juma Wanjala, Samson Kapolon Ewoi, Thomas Esakon Lorongoi, Linus Wekesa Wasilwa, Moses Kisuya Wekesa, and Ezra Simiyu Nyongesa.

According to the DCI, the gang’s activities had caused significant fear among local residents, prompting enhanced security measures in the region.

“During the arrests, officers recovered a military jungle belt, a beret, and three pangas, highlighting the gang’s readiness for violent acts,” the DCI said.

The six suspects are in police custody as investigations continue. Authorities confirmed that they will be arraigned in court once the investigations are complete.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
