Orengo Calls Tuju a Victim of Systemic Injustice in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 15 – Siaya Governor James Orengo has expressed strong support for former Cabinet minister Raphael Tuju, describing him as a victim of systemic injustice and ferocious capitalism within the state.

In a statement, Orengo praised Tuju as a wonderful leader and strategist and lamented what he called the failure of the judiciary to protect citizens against powerful interests.

“Raphael is a wonderful leader and strategist. A good man doing good. He is a victim of ferocious capitalism and a bloody cabal in a kleptocratic state,”the Siaya Governor expressed.

Orengo’s remarks come amid ongoing controversy surrounding Tuju’s handling of a commercial and loan-related dispute, which has drawn national attention over allegations of state overreach in a civil matter.

“When the judiciary cannot protect the weak against the mighty justice becomes a distant and remote mirage. Tuju, let me say this. The struggle continues,”he noted.

His counterpart from Kisumu ,Anyang’ Nyong’o had also raised concern over the handling of a loan dispute involving Tuju, warning that recent events surrounding the matter raise serious questions about the conduct of institutions tasked with upholding the rule of law.

In a statement, the governor said Kenya had made significant sacrifices over the years to build a democratic society grounded in the protection of civil liberties and citizens’ rights.

He said it was therefore troubling when institutions mandated to protect those rights appeared to act in ways that undermine the principles they were established to defend.

“The recent events surrounding the handling of Hon. Raphael Tuju’s loan dispute and commercial affairs raise serious questions about the conduct of institutions entrusted with upholding the rule of law in our country,” Nyong’o said.

The governor criticised what he described as the use of uniformed police officers to facilitate actions that appear to bypass established legal procedures in a matter he said falls within the realm of civil law.

According to Nyong’o, commercial disputes and debt recovery processes should be handled transparently through lawful channels rather than through coercive displays of state power.

“The use of uniformed police officers whose primary duty is to maintain law and order to facilitate actions that seemingly bypass established legal processes is troubling,” he said.

Nyong’o also questioned reports of night-time operations related to the dispute, saying such actions raise legitimate public concern over the legal provisions under which they are carried out.

He noted that Tuju, who previously served in senior government positions, should not be subjected to treatment that could lead to humiliation or unnecessary public embarrassment.

“Whatever the merits of the commercial dispute at hand, he is neither a fugitive nor a criminal deserving of treatment that subjects him to humiliation,” the governor said.

Nyong’o urged public officials and institutions to exercise authority with restraint and respect for due process, warning that the credibility of state institutions and Kenya’s international reputation depend on adherence to the rule of law.

He added that investor confidence and public trust could be undermined if institutions appear to act arbitrarily.

“Every Kenyan, regardless of status, creed or political inclination, deserves fair and just treatment under the law,” Nyong’o said.

Yesterday,Tuju had claimed that police officers raided his Karen property in the middle of the night and forced him out, escalating a long-running dispute over a multi-billion shilling debt linked to his businesses.

Speaking in a video message early Saturday, Tuju said more than 50 police officers arrived at his Dari Business Park in Karen at about 3am, accompanied by several vehicles, some of them unmarked.

According to him, the officers ordered everyone inside the compound to leave, including workers at the restaurant located within the complex.

“The orders have come from so high that they are simply taking care of their jobs. They are simply obeying orders,” Tuju said.

Tuju insisted the officers did not present any court order authorizing the operation.

“The police who kicked us out together with my guards have no court order. And even if they had a court order, the law doesn’t allow them to come and kick me out of my premises at 3am in the morning. This is not law,” he said.

The former Rarieda MP maintained that he was only defending his family business and urged Kenyans to stand up for their rights.

“I am steadfast. I’m ready to die because many other people have made this kind of sacrifices. It is a sacrifice for the truth,” he said.

“If somebody had a paper they have an eviction order they should come. In the meantime, we are at the Court of Appeal on Monday.”

– Dispute linked to Sh2.2 billion loan –

The dramatic overnight operation is the latest twist in a long-running legal battle between Tuju and the East African Development Bank over a loan taken in 2015.

The dispute centers on a Sh1.5 billion facility granted to Tuju’s company Dari Limited, which the bank says he failed to repay.

In 2019, the High Court of Justice in England and Wales ordered Tuju to repay Sh2.2 billion. The judgment was later recognized by Kenyan courts.

The Court of Appeal of Kenya upheld the decision, while the Supreme Court of Kenya declined to suspend enforcement of the debt ruling.

Two prime properties in Karen are at the center of the dispute.

One houses the Entim Sidai Wellness Sanctuary on Tree Lane, while the other includes Tamarind Karen restaurant and Dari Business Park along Ngong Road.

Following years of court battles, a recent ruling by Justice Josephine Mongare cleared the way for lenders and auctioneers to recover the properties after dismissing Tuju’s latest attempt to reopen the case.

The judge ruled that the application filed by Tuju’s company was “a blatant abuse of court process” aimed at frustrating lawful recovery efforts after years of litigation.

Despite the setbacks in court, Tuju says he is still pursuing legal options and expects the matter to be heard again soon.

“We are at the Court of Appeal on Monday. They don’t want to wait until we get a hearing, so they’d like to pre-empt any decisions that could be made by the court,” he said.

He also thanked Kenyans who have supported him during the dispute.

“I thank the Kenyans. I encourage Kenyans going through such things to remain steadfast and fight for their rights,” Tuju added.