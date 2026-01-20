Connect with us

Headlines

Sifuna faults Ruto administration over contempt of court orders

“Respecting court orders is a key pillar of the rule of law. It doesn’t matter what else Ruto’s regime does, without the values conversation hakuna kitu hapo,” Sifuna said in a post on social media account.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 20 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has renewed pressure on President William Ruto’s administration to uphold the rule of law, warning that disregard for court orders threatens the foundation of democratic governance.

Sifuna said Kenyans overwhelmingly demanded a values-driven government, anchored on six key principles, including respect for the rule of law.

The ODM Secretary-General argued that adherence to court orders is a critical test of the administration’s commitment to constitutionalism.

Sifuna he would not retreat from the national values conversation, even amid heightened political activity, insisting that governance without respect for legal processes lacks legitimacy.

“We will not abandon the values conversation even amid all the noise. Kenyans wanted a government based on 6 essential values including the Rule of Law. Respecting court orders is a key pillar of the rule of law. It doesn’t matter what else Ruto’s regime does, without the values conversation hakuna kitu hapo,” Sifuna said in a post on social media account.

