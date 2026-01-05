Safety First: Interior Ministry Issues Guidelines for Back-to-School Travel

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5 – The Ministry of Interior and National Administration has issued a safety advisory to parents, students, and transport operators as learners travel back to school across the country.

In a statement, the ministry urged parents and guardians to take an active role in ensuring the safety of children during the back-to-school period, emphasizing the need for constant vigilance and accountability.

“Parents and guardians are encouraged to ensure children are safe and always accounted for. Know where your child is at all times,” the ministry said.

Students were advised to plan their journeys early and avoid travelling late at night whenever possible, a measure aimed at reducing exposure to potential security and road safety risks. The ministry also cautioned learners to use only recognised public transport services and registered Saccos when travelling.

In addition, students were encouraged to look out for one another and travel in groups where possible to enhance personal safety while on the road.

The advisory further warned learners to avoid bad company during their journeys, stay away from drugs, and refrain from engaging in any form of criminal activity.

Drivers, particularly those operating school buses and public service vehicles, were reminded of their responsibility to prioritise safety at all times.

“Drivers are reminded to prioritize the safety of themselves, their passengers, and other road users,” the statement said.

The ministry said the guidelines are intended to ensure a smooth and safe return to school as learning institutions reopen, calling on all stakeholders to play their part in safeguarding children and maintaining order on the roads.

Schools across the country are expected to resume learning today as the new academic term begins, marking the end of the festive holiday break.

Learners are returning to classrooms after weeks of celebrations, with school administrators and teachers preparing to receive students and kick off academic programmes for the term.

Parents and guardians have also been busy ensuring school fees, uniforms, and learning materials are in place ahead of reopening day.

Education officials have urged schools to maintain discipline and provide a supportive learning environment as students transition back to regular routines after the holidays.

They have also reminded parents of the importance of punctuality and attendance from the first day to ensure smooth coverage of the syllabus.

The reopening signals a return to normal school activities nationwide, with schools expected to roll out lessons, co-curricular programmes, and assessments as scheduled for the term.