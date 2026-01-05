Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Safety First: Interior Ministry Issues Guidelines for Back-to-School Travel

The ministry urged parents and guardians to take an active role in ensuring the safety of children during the back-to-school period, emphasizing the need for constant vigilance and accountability.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5 The Ministry of Interior and National Administration has issued a safety advisory to parents, students, and transport operators as learners travel back to school across the country.

In a statement, the ministry urged parents and guardians to take an active role in ensuring the safety of children during the back-to-school period, emphasizing the need for constant vigilance and accountability.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Parents and guardians are encouraged to ensure children are safe and always accounted for. Know where your child is at all times,” the ministry said.

Students were advised to plan their journeys early and avoid travelling late at night whenever possible, a measure aimed at reducing exposure to potential security and road safety risks. The ministry also cautioned learners to use only recognised public transport services and registered Saccos when travelling.

In addition, students were encouraged to look out for one another and travel in groups where possible to enhance personal safety while on the road.

The advisory further warned learners to avoid bad company during their journeys, stay away from drugs, and refrain from engaging in any form of criminal activity.

Drivers, particularly those operating school buses and public service vehicles, were reminded of their responsibility to prioritise safety at all times.

“Drivers are reminded to prioritize the safety of themselves, their passengers, and other road users,” the statement said.

The ministry said the guidelines are intended to ensure a smooth and safe return to school as learning institutions reopen, calling on all stakeholders to play their part in safeguarding children and maintaining order on the roads.

Schools across the country are expected to resume learning today as the new academic term begins, marking the end of the festive holiday break.

Learners are returning to classrooms after weeks of celebrations, with school administrators and teachers preparing to receive students and kick off academic programmes for the term.

Parents and guardians have also been busy ensuring school fees, uniforms, and learning materials are in place ahead of reopening day.

Education officials have urged schools to maintain discipline and provide a supportive learning environment as students transition back to regular routines after the holidays.

They have also reminded parents of the importance of punctuality and attendance from the first day to ensure smooth coverage of the syllabus.

The reopening signals a return to normal school activities nationwide, with schools expected to roll out lessons, co-curricular programmes, and assessments as scheduled for the term.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Atheists in Kenya Founder Harrison Mumia Charged Over altered images of President Ruto

According to court documents, the prosecution alleges that Mumia knowingly published or circulated the images through online platforms, falsely portraying the Head of State...

21 minutes ago

Kenya

Over 300,000 Visitors Flock to Kenya’s National Parks During 2025 Festive Season

KWS said the strong turnout marked a successful close to the festive season, thanking visitors who chose Kenya Parks for their holiday experiences.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Murang’a to pay Sh230mn in fees to support 50,000 students as schools reopen

Governor Irungu Kang’ata presided over the handing of cheques to parents during an event at Ihura Stadium, Murang’a, attended by leaders including Kitui Senator...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Signs Sh40 Billion Deal with Chinese Firm to Build Galana Kulalu Dam, Boosting Food Security – China Daily

President William Ruto welcomed the deal, describing the dam as a major milestone in the country's efforts to strengthen food security and reduce reliance...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

KMPDC probes faith-healing claims by doctors after Nakuru crusade

The claims relate to conditions including HIV/AIDS, cancer, blindness, deafness, muteness and physical disabilities, which the regulator says are unverified and potentially harmful to...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Man Commits Suicide in Police Cell in Tongoi, probe Launched

Matende Regan had been brought to the station by his family members on the evening of January 3, 2026, following allegations that he was...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Man drowns at Ragia Water Falls after slipping while attempting to take selfie, search on for second Youth

The youths, part of a group of eleven from Rwanyambo Catholic Church, had gone hiking on January 2, 2026.

4 hours ago

Kenya

New Year Windfall: Embu Mechanic Wins Sh1 Million in Senator Keg Draw

Muriuki said the win was “a shocker” but he was delighted and committed to using the money to expand his business while investing in...

4 hours ago