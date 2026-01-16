Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

PHOTOS: Rarieda’s Sh7mn floodlight sparks debate on value for money

A Sh7 million floodlight in Asembo Bay, Rarieda, has drawn mixed reactions, with commentators questioning the project’s value for money.

Published

RARIEDA, Kenya, Jan 16 — A Sh7 million high-mast floodlight in Siaya’s Asembo Bay has drawn criticism, with some residents and commentators questioning whether the project represents value for money.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo shared images of the floodlight Thursday night praising the State Department of Housing, for a project he described as a major boost to local security and evening economic activities.

“Was happy to oversee the commissioning of the Sh7 million Asembo Bay High Mast Lighting executed by GOK, Department of Housing, at our request,” Amollo said on social media.

“On behalf of the people of Rarieda, we are grateful!”

However, the Sh7 million price tag has drawn scrutiny with critics on social media and local forums expressing disbelief over the cost.

Refined Trading, an online commentator, called the project “blatant theft” and suggested that even Sh1 million would have been a stretch.

Another asked whether the amount quoted was in Kenyan shillings of Tanzanian currency.

Residents have given mixed reactions with some welcoming the improved lighting and the increased safety it is expected to bring to streets and public spaces.

Others questioned whether the government could have achieved the same results at a lower cost with conservative estimates capping the cost at Sh3 million.

