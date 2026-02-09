Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CS Murkomen said the country remains largely secure despite a few isolated incidents, attributing the improved situation to sustained and targeted security interventions/FILE/MINA

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen hails ‘positive results’ Turkana, Laikipia, and Kerio Valley operations

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen says ongoing security operations in Turkana, Laikipia, and Kerio Valley are delivering results, vowing decisive action against banditry.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 — Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has praised ongoing security operations in parts of Turkana, Laikipia, and the wider Kerio Valley, saying they are already delivering tangible results.

Speaking during a Sunday service at AIC Kapsowar Sanctuary in Elgeyo Marakwet County, CS Murkomen said the country remains largely secure despite a few isolated incidents, attributing the improved situation to sustained and targeted security interventions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He highlighted recent operations along the Turkana–West Pokot border, in Mukogodo Forest near the Laikipia–Isiolo boundary, and in parts of Samburu, noting that these have significantly disrupted criminal activities, particularly banditry.

“The country is largely secure despite a few isolated incidents. The ongoing operations we launched recently are already yielding positive results,” Murkomen said.

The Cabinet Secretary issued a stern warning to individuals and groups shielding criminals, emphasizing that the government will act decisively regardless of community or political affiliation.

“We will deal firmly with banditry. Those who shield criminals will not be spared,” he warned.

Murkomen also assured Kenyans that the same firm approach would be extended to emerging criminal gangs across the country.

“I assure Kenyans that we will confront these gangs decisively and deal with them with finality,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary commended the Church for its role in promoting peace, cohesion, and unity among communities, stressing that collaboration with religious institutions remains central to stabilizing regions still experiencing sporadic insecurity.

The service was attended by several leaders, including Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich, Senator William Kisang, MPs Timothy Kipchumba (Marakwet West) and Caroline Ng’elechei, Central Bank of Kenya Deputy Governor Dr. Susan Koech, Kenya Airports Authority Board Chair Caleb Kositany, and other stakeholders.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

President Ruto Hosts Diplomats at State House to Boost Kenya’s Global Ties

Speaking during last year's convention, Ruto further noted that Kenya remains focused on expanding its diplomatic footprint, from six missions to 70 today, since...

2 minutes ago

County News

Former Mwea MP among 5 arrested as DCI recovers stolen Murang’a lorries

DCI recovers two stolen Isuzu lorries in Murang’a County, arrests former Mwea MP Peter Gitau and four others.

25 minutes ago

Kenya

Nairobi Unveils Coordinated Citywide Clean-Up Drive

“Today we are conducting our first major clean-up in addition to the usual daily exercises we undertake in a coordinated manner with our Green...

40 minutes ago

Sustainability Watch

Carbon neutral by 2030: Can Kenya’s corporates deliver credible net-zero?

Kenya’s corporates are setting climate targets, but experts say net-zero claims must align with science-based standards and absolute eamissions reductions.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Azimio without ODM is dead’: Ruto mocks Uhuru’s efforts to revive Azimio

President William Ruto declares Azimio Coalition “dead without ODM” amid opposition leadership changes and delays in gazettement, warning of another electoral defeat.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muli-led NLP becomes first African member of International Libertarian Alliance

Kenya’s National Liberal Party joins the International Alliance of Libertarian Parties, marking Africa’s entry into the global libertarian movement.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police recruit arrested for obtaining Sh687,000 promising victim KDF job

Kipkoech Isaac, a police recruit, arrested for allegedly conning a member of the public Sh687,000 by promising Kenya Defence Forces employment.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

4 illegal firearms in Baringo amid disarmament campaign

The National Police Service recovers four illegal firearms in Baringo County as part of ongoing disarmament efforts to curb banditry and enhance security. Community...

21 hours ago